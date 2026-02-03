Nelson News

Projected taxation requisition increase nearly 11 per cent for Nelson

Part of the tax picture for Nelson residents is coming clear, as the fog of the budget deliberation process continues to blur and change the exact tax requisition ahead of the April deadline to nail down the legal document.

Late last week, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors saw the average projected tax increase for 11 electoral areas and nine municipalities come in at 8.7 per cent. But the requisition for Nelson residents will be higher, with the RDCK projecting to ask for 10.7 per cent increase in taxation from the Heritage city.

It’s actually an 11.3 per cent increase from what the RDCK asked for in 2025 ($5.7 million) with assessments in 2026 coming in 2.63 per cent higher in the city, for a total of $461.7 million, the highest in the regional district.

Just outside of Nelson in the electoral areas, area F (North Shore) will be subject to a 8.2 per cent projected taxation increase for its services, while area E on the other side of Nelson will only have to endure a 5.5 per cent rise.

Out of the 20 areas and municipalities, area E could pay the second-lowest taxation increase, with only the village of Slocan residents paying less of a projected increase at 1.8 per cent. Just to the north in the Slocan Valley, residents of the nation’s second-smallest municipality in Silverton will see the highest increase on projected taxation at 15.1 per cent.