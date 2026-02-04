Nelson News

New society launched to advance workforce housing in Kootenay region

Photo: File Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. is one of the partners in a new housing society being created in the West Kootenay region.

There is a new advocate on the scene for the creation of workforce housing developments in the Kootenay region.

The Kootenay Workforce Housing Society has been created to collaborate with local governments and First Nations, private developers and landowners and other community-based housing providers “to increase the supply of attainable housing for moderate-income working individuals and families within the Regional District of Central Kootenay and beyond,” noted a release from the society Tuesday afternoon.

The society was created by Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK) — a non-profit community economic development organization — in recognition that a lack of housing has become a significant barrier to business growth and workforce retention in the region.

Along with the Greater Nelson Economic Development, the Greater Nelson Housing Entity Study was commissioned to identify gaps in housing availability and “highlight the need for a dedicated organization to help advance collaborative housing projects,” said Andrea Wilkey, CFCK executive director and a board member of the society

“We learned that we could add value by creating a regional society that could partner on workforce housing projects and help move them forward,” said in a statement.

The new housing society will focus on advancing housing developments that support the region’s workforce, strengthen local economies, and help communities retain essential workers, Wilkey explained.

The Society’s founding board of directors includes: Robert Bleier, president; Terry Bambrick, vice president; Am Naqvi, CFCK representative; and Andrea Wilkey, secretary and treasurer.

“We know that workforce housing challenges cannot be solved by one organization alone,” said Bleier. “By leveraging Community Futures’ 40 years of experience in community and business development, we can help create practical, locally driven housing solutions that support both employers and the people who live and work here.”

To get started, the society and has approached the City of Castlegar about the possibility of using city-owned land to locate its first workforce housing development project. Kalesnikoff will partner with the society as its construction manager, overseeing project design, manufacturing and delivery.

Traditionally known for its roots in forestry and wood manufacturing, Kalesnikoff has evolved into a leader in mass timber innovation, said Wilkey.

“Through its mass timber division, the company is now expanding into prefabricated and modular construction services, supporting the delivery of housing projects from design through installation,” she said.

The Society is issuing a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify qualified and experienced organizations or individuals to provide housing operations and/or property management services for workforce housing developments.

For information about the RFQ visit futures.bc.ca/employment.

Further afield

This spring, the Kootenay Workforce Housing Society will host a Building Attainable Housing symposium.

The event will bring together non-profit housing providers, building professionals, and community leaders to share practical, locally driven solutions to increase workforce housing across the region.