Break in water main means loss of water for Rosemont residents

Rosemont water main break

Photo: City of Nelson The location of the affected area from the morning's water main break.

The water pressure in some Rosemont neighbourhood homes may be dropping today and will be temporarily shut off at some point, after the City of Nelson reported a water main break Monday morning.

City crews are responding to the water main break in the 1500 block of Crease Street in the neighbourhood of Rosemont on the south western end of the city.

“Some homes may experience lower than usual water pressure,” noted a statement from the city at 10 a.m.

City crews will be distributing notices to directly affected homes.

“Water service to these properties will be shut off at approximately 11 a.m. while repairs are underway,” the city notice read. “Repairs are expected to take up to four hours.”