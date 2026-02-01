Nelson News

Rates to rise for popular front country recreation areas, including three in W.K.

Some park rates could rise

Photo: Timothy Schafer Kootenay lake

In 2026, B.C. Parks is updating fees at some of British Columbia’s most popular high-use parks, including three West Kootenay parks.

Kokanee Creek Provincial Park, Kootenay Lake park and Summit Lake Provincial Park’s camping fees are increasing during the peak summer season — as well as at 56 other parks across B.C. — as the province looks to recoup some costs from high-use front country parks.

Increased fees are reinvested directly back into parks, noted a press release from the province.

“They support the care of lands and waters, visitor safety, and the experiences people come to enjoy,” it read.

As well, visitors from outside B.C. will now pay a non-resident fee ($20) for front country and backcountry camping, cabin rentals and the use of mooring buoys and docks.

The changes are focused on a limited number of high-use parks and are not a system-wide fee increase, noted B.C. Parks.

For a list of parks with increased fees, download the recreation user fee schedule [PDF].

Reservations

To help plan an outdoor adventure, B.C. Parks will again offer advance booking on many front country campgrounds, and some in the backcountry.