Front and Poplar perpetrators cause mischief despite multiple warrants

Multiple warrant arrest

Photo: Google streetview Two incidents requiring police attention occurred in the Front and Poplar streets area on Saturday.

A man with three endorsed warrants from another jurisdiction fell afoul with law enforcement in Nelson when he put himself on police radar by shoplifting at a city grocery store.

After Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers were called in Saturday morning for a shoplifting complaint, a man matching the description of the shoplifter was located nearby — in the area of Front and Poplar streets — pushing a shopping cart containing the stolen items.

When the 33-year-old man was apprehended — he was arrested for theft under $5,000 — officers found three outstanding endorsed warrants for his arrest.

The endorsed warrants were signed by a Justice of the Peace authorizing police to release the accused upon arrest. Endorsed warrants are typically used for less serious, non-violent, or "fail to appear" situations where public interest does not require immediate detention.

The man was released from police custody on an undertaking with conditions, including a condition not to return to the grocery store, and was issued an appearance notice in relation to the warrants.

Mischief man

In the same area as the shoplifting scenario but earlier in the day, a 40-year-old man was arrested for mischief to property when he allegedly burned a power pole.

NPD officers found a small extinguished ground fire near a power pole in the Front and Poplar streets area after receiving a report of the fire.

Witnesses on scene were able to identify the suspect, who was subsequently arrested for mischief to property. The damaged property belongs to Nelson Hydro, with an estimated loss of approximately $1,000.

The man was released on an undertaking — which allowed the arrested man to be released from police custody without a bail hearing provided he appears in court — with a later court date.