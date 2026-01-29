Nelson News

Major housing projects still waiting for green light for 2026

Projects still pending

Photo: File Several major housing projects could be in the works for Nelson in 2026.

The new year could be a busy one for major housing projects in Nelson, or it might not, depending on whether funding for their construction is approved, city council heard in a special budget meeting recently.

On Friday, Nelson city council was told by director of development services and climate leadership, Natalie Andrijancic, that two major affordable housing projects — one in Fairview and one on Front Street — both located on city land are still in the works.

In both cases city council supported a rezoning from institutional to residential use, and the projects have been submitted to B.C. Housing for the funding call.

“We have not heard yet but I do ask continually where they are at in that process so we will wait to see if projects get funded for 2026,” she said.

Also on the books to move forward in 2026 is the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce workforce housing project at 85 Baker Street once funding has been confirmed. The project is expected to provide 55 rental units and a mixed-use building.

Andrijancic said it was the city’s understanding that the Culos project down by the waterfront will be moving forward this year with 57 units of market housing and a mixed-use building.

The North Shore Inn renovations are expected to begin this spring.

“So those will bring that building up to fire and building codes, and then the residents and the temporary modules will be moved into the North Shore Inn,” said Andrijancic.

“So when the North Shore Inn gets completed, that structure and the parking lot area will come down, right?” asked Coun. Jesse Woodward during the meeting.

There are 28 units in temporary structures and 30 units in the inn itself. Senior city planner Ken Bourdeau said the city hasn’t been given the plans for that project yet.

“So that's not confirmed via plans, but that's my understanding that there are 30 existing and and they plan to maintain that as far as we know now,” he said.

“So they'll break down what's there, and that's moved on to somewhere else?” Coun. Woodward replied.

Once the construction is complete the structures will be moved off of there, Andrijancic said.

At the same time that the North Shore Inn is going to be under renovation, 45 Government Road is expected to be completed this June or July, said Andrijancic.

“And as far as I know, it is on schedule,” she said. “So that'll add 43 units of supportive housing. So that will also be a significant unit space.”