Nelson News

Nelson planning dept. budget jumps despite near flatline in salaries, drop in expenses

Budget boom or bust

Photo: File Nelson's development services department will be asking for a 33 per cent increase in net operating costs for 2026.

Although Nelson’s city development services department is asking city council for an increase of 33 per cent to its net operating costs for 2026, the department is actually operating within its means, according to a recent proposed budget request.

In its Jan. 23 budget presentation to Nelson city council, the department had asked for $77,945 more for its net operating costs, a total of $316,100 more for salaries and benefits, supplies and services than it was expecting to bring in for revenue ($1.05 million).

But the reason for the difference was due to a decrease in conditional grants the department was expecting in 2026, city deputy chief financial officer Aimee Mooney said, a number which dropped by 54 per cent ($215,464). In fact, the total expenses for the department fell by nine per cent for 2026, she said.

The department — which consists of two building officials, three planners, one senior planner, an engineering technician and one director — has been under pressure for several years as it has tried to manage the building boom in the city.

For many years there was an incredible amount of pressure on the city and the department, said Coun. Jesse Woodward.

“I feel like you're on it,” he said. There’s “nothing dramatic here in the budget, so I'm assuming that you guys are doing okay.”

The department has been busy, admitted director of development services and climate leadership, Natalie Andrijancic, with the amount of large and small projects coming through the city.

“A lot of times we do the planning work and then a few years later you will see the increase in building permit values. So it's the planning work behind the scenes,” she said.

She pointed to the retention of former senior city planner and now consultant, Alex Thumm, as a temporary planner for the last couple of years as a real boost to the department’s ability to remain efficient.

“That has really helped with our workflow and to be able to get a bunch of projects done,” she said. “So I think right now, I think we're feeling pretty good both on the planning and building side.”

The contracting of Thumm allows the city to cover during peak periods of work, but not have to retain a full-time equivalent staff member, said city senior planner Ken Bourdeau.

“Planning is one of those (areas) that you will … see a sudden boom and increase, right? And so, you know, having an Alex Thumm is amazing because he has the history here. He knows the town. He knows the way that we do business. And we're able to use him for that peaking power, right?” he said.