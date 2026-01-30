Nelson News

Annual fundraiser for Ready for Home program begins to set the stage

Coldest night help sought

Photo: Bobbi Barbarich Lynzee Bewcyk, longtime CNOY volunteer.

The coldest night of the year is still to come but the planning for the event starts now.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, Nelson CARES Society is hosting the 12th annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising event. This event will see numerous participants braving the cold, dark streets of Nelson walking to support their neighbours.

These walkers will have reached out to their friends, family and colleagues for donations in support of their effort, said Stephanie Myers, Nelson CARES Society fund coordinator, in a statement.

The funds raised through the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser stay local and support the Ready for Home program, Myers said, which operates out of Ward Street Place.

“This event couldn’t happen without a plethora of volunteers,” she said. “Each one of them needed in their role to ensure that the event is successful and safe. Folks can volunteer to help with setup, registration, route signage, route marshalling, food serving and clean-up, as well as tearing down at the end of the night.”

There are a variety of volunteer roles to choose from both indoors and out, said Myers, and people can even volunteer the day before the event so they are still able to walk with a team of friends.

“The Coldest Night of the Year brings the Nelson community together to walk in the cold and dark in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness, hardship, and isolation,” said Lynzee Bewcyk, longtime CNOY volunteer. “Each step helps raise funds that bring people closer to safety, stability, and a place to call home.”