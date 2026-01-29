Nelson News

New snow adds to snowpack and backcountry avalanche risk

W.K. avalanche risk rising

Photo: SH Smith; Avalanche Canada Old Glory peeking above the high tide of the Kootenay sea (Jan. 24).

The risk of an avalanche in the West Kootenay backcountry will rise this weekend to “considerable” after sitting at “low” for over one week, according to Avalanche Canada on Thursday.

With no new avalanches reported in over one week, the national avalanche forecaster is warning of an increasing risk over the next few days into the weekend, with nearly one foot of snow expected to fall by Sunday.

Today, around five centimetres of snow could overlie the late January surface hoar and crust layer, the national website related.

"This new snow will be accompanied by southwest wind meaning that the crust will likely remain on the surface on southerly aspects and deeper deposits will be found on north and east aspects,” it read. “The surface hoar is largest on sheltered tree line and below tree line features.”

The mid and lower snowpack is well settled.

When heading into the backcountry, people are asked to assess for small wind slabs before committing to steep or extreme terrain.

“Wind slabs may be reactive due to the underlying surface hoar,” Avalanche Canada warned.

Terrain and travel advice

Wind slabs are isolated, but may remain reactive;

Make observations and continually assess conditions as you travel; and

Closely monitor how the new snow is bonding to the old surface.

Backcountry weather

Thursday

Cloudy. Two to three cm of snow. 30 km/h southwest ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -5 °C.

Friday

Cloudy. Ten to 15 cm of snow. 40 km/h southwest ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -3 °C.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy. Five to 10 cm of snow. 30 km/h west ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -3 °C.