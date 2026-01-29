Nelson News

Nelson fire department budget request for 2026 tops $541,000

Nelson’s fire and rescue department is taking it to the next level as it adds new firefighters to its staff, a higher dwelling protection grade and a request for a 20 per cent increase to its operating cost budget for 2026.

Net operating costs for the Nelson Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are projected to increase by $541,432 — according to the 2026 budget projections presented to Nelson city council on Jan. 23.

The department is expecting a 17 per cent increase in staff salaries and benefits — a rise of $404,520 for a total of $2.84 million for 2026 — as it prepares to incorporate new firefighters into the fold.

Under the Fire Strategic Plan, NFRS did a staffing increase that included hiring additional two firefighters through a recruitment process, with a third being added after one firefighter had resigned, said NFRS fire chief Jeff Hebert. As well, the department posted for a deputy chief position.

The two new members joined halfway through the year last year, said city deputy chief financial officer Aimee Mooney, but the department will see an increase in 2026 because they're there for the full year, as well as the deputy chief.

“The remainder of that salary increase is just inflationary wages for the members, and supplies and services increase in 2026 due to the third party dispatching,” she told council during a special budget meeting last Friday in council chambers.

City surplus will fund just over $200,000 ($210,221) of the fire department’s budget increase “to kind of smooth that tax increase for residents,” Mooney added.

“So, when you say the $210,000, does that mean that the change is actually less?” asked Coun. Jesse Woodward.

“The total change is $541,000 for the year; $200,000 of that is being smoothed by surplus,” Mooney explained, meaning there could be a significant increase to the department and city budgets.

But the money Nelson taxpayers pay for the fire service is recouped in the savings on home insurance, said city manager Kevin Cormack.

“If we had a voluntary department your home insurance rates would be that difference, at least,” he pointed out. “And I think most people would prefer to have an opportunity that their house fire is put out and it is not burnt down versus getting the insurance for it.”

As a fire department with a high fire insurance rating, NFRS has a 4.1-kilometre distance from the fire hall before B.C. Building Code regulations get really cost prohibitive.

“So if we didn't have the fire service that we have, an up staffing to a three-person shift will actually turn us from a dwelling protection grade of two to a dwelling protection grade of one, which is the best you can get,” Hebert said. “So that will take us from what's classified as a composite department to actually a full career department because you'll have that level three response.”

How that translates to the areas that extend out past the city of Nelson that the department protects is not known, Hebert added.