Cost of Edgewood, B.C. ostrich cull made public

Photo: Scott Anderson/Facebook The cull of more than 300 ostriches last year cost Canadian taxpayers more than $6.8 million.

After a lengthy legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) slaughtered the birds in November after avian flu was discovered in the herd in December 2024.

Based on documents tabled in the House of Commons in response to a question from Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson, the expenses were spread across three main agencies.

The breakdown is as follows:

RCMP: More than $3.8 million (for security and operations).

CFIA: Nearly $1.6 million (for the cull operation, staff salaries ($339K), and disposal).

Department of Justice: Approximately $1.3 million for legal proceedings.

The CFIA also spent $482,734 on “professional services,” which include, in part disposal, protection services, cyber security, private veterinarian services and other expenses.

To see the full break down of expenses, click here.

Anderson has long been a vocal critic the CFIA's handling of the cull. He personally visited the ranch and called for more transparency from the CFIA.

On a post on his official Facebook page, Anderson was again critical of the operation.

“The costs we know of to date are over $6 million for the months-long ostrich saga in Edgewood,” he posted.

“The drama significantly affected the Canadian public's distrust of federal institutions, and yet we have heard very little in defense from the CFIA other than bland claims that the stamping out policy is good.

“So at a cost of over $20,000 per bird (probably not including the cost of bullets), the CFIA disrupted the lives of the farmers, the entire town of Edgewood, and ultimately galvanized thousands of Canadians.”

Anderson said his office has received letters, emails, and phone calls from around the world.

“I don't know how many police officers were taken out of circulation by this action, but it must have ultimately involved hundreds of officers and detectives from across this province. So while protesters sang around a campfire, the peace was guarded by millions of dollars worth of our national police force, which should have been out catching real crooks,” he wrote.