Police seek information in Friday fire in unhoused encampment

Investigation info sought

Photo: Submitted A fire and explosion occurred at the unhoused encampment off of Government Road on Friday afternoon.

The Nelson Police Department (NPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation of the fire that broke out Friday afternoon in the unhoused encampment off of Government Road.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area of Government Road on Jan. 23 between the hours of (2:30 p.m.) and (3:30 p.m.) with cell phone or dash cam video to forward it to” police, said NPD Cpl. Sebastian Fazzino in a statement.

People with evidence can forward it to the link: https://npd.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2026-0323

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information, they are asked to contact Cpl. Fazzino at 250-354-3919 or [email protected].

The incident

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) responded to a report of fire involving a tent, with explosions heard. The fire was well engaged when emergency vehicles arrived.

“The fire engulfed a tent structure and a nearby propane canister that subsequently exploded,” said NPD Sgt. Bruce McDonald. “A dog was also found deceased at the scene.”

Upon arrival of the first NFRS crew, fire was seen burning in an open area occupied by the unhoused population, said acting fire department captain, Chris Thast.

“The first arriving crew’s primary objective was to control the fire and assess any patients,” he said.

Firefighters found two patients with severe burns to their bodies. Both patients were transported to Kootenay Lake Hospital in serious but stable condition for further treatment.