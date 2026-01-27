Nelson News

Rob Shaw: MLA Pete Davis taking strides toward legislature return after surviving stroke

Photo: Submitted. Kootenay-Rockies MLA Pete Davis is relearning how to walk, climb stairs and work after losing sensation in half his body.

When Kootenay-Rockies MLA Pete Davis walks into the B.C. legislature next month to take his seat in the house, the miracle will be that he’s even walking at all.

Davis suffered a stroke in late December, and has had to re-learn basic things like how to stand and walk. His recovery has been steady, and on Monday, 30 days after the stroke, Davis posted a video to his Facebook page where he tossed his cane aside and strode without assistance for the first time down the hallway of his Cranbrook home.

It looked much easier than it actually was for the 43-year-old first-term MLA. Davis still can’t feel anything in his right arm or right leg. That means every step is an act of faith that his leg is actually there to catch him.

“It’s really tough,” he said in a phone interview Monday. “You stand up and you go: there’s nothing there. You can’t trust it, because you don’t feel it.

“I had to train myself to still trust the leg even though my brain is not getting a signal that it’s there.”

Still, Davis knows he’s lucky. He didn’t have to re-learn how to speak, read or write, like some stroke survivors. More than 8,000 people are hospitalized due to a stroke every year in British Columbia, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Davis first began to feel odd on Dec. 27 when his ears suddenly became plugged and the room started spinning. He tried to sleep it off, but the next day felt worse. His wife took him to East Kootenay Regional Hospital, where, in the waiting room, he felt his right arm go numb.

He’d just had a stroke.

“At that point, things started moving pretty quickly,” he said. Doctors sprung into action, administering medicine while an emergency helicopter was called to take him to Calgary. Davis was told he had a blockage of his basilar artery, one of the main pathways for blood to the brain.

From his hospital bed, Davis googled the diagnosis and discovered it has a mortality rate of 80-95 per cent.

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Well, that’s it,’” he said.

He decided to quickly phone his four children back home, not knowing how much time he had or whether it would be his last call.

“I felt if I didn’t do that, and this was the end, I’d miss that opportunity,” he said.

“I started calling and telling my kids I love them and am proud of them. I’m thinking, ‘That’s it, I’m done.’”

His kids, aged 16, 18, 20 and 22, were devastated.

“That was so tough,” Davis said.

After being treated in intensive care in Calgary for four days, Davis was sent back to Cranbrook, where he spent a further six days in hospital.

At first he was confined to a wheelchair. But he pushed himself to stand and then shuffle. Now he can walk unassisted and take stairs again.

There are still frustrations. The numbness in Davis’s right hand means he’s learning to be left-handed.

“I’m pretty much having to do everything with my left hand now,” he said. “I can grab a cup, but I can’t write or do anything meticulous. I can’t do any buttons. It’s very frustrating.”

He decided to chronicle his recovery with videos on his Facebook page, in part to head off any rumours about his health that might spread through a small town

“As the MLA for this area, people like to see the vulnerable part of you as well,” said Davis. “For me it’s just letting people know I’m here, I’m OK.”

His long-term prognosis, though, is less clear. Will he recover feeling in his arm and leg? Doctors have not directly answered.

“They won’t say you’ll get better, but they say lots of people do. And lots of people don’t.”

Davis remains optimistic, however. He’s gone so far as to sign up for a five-kilometre community charity run scheduled for May. He said he’ll walk, run or do whatever he can to make the event, as well as challenge others to match him.

Last Wednesday, for the first time, Davis went to his constituency office and got back to work. And he said he’ll be at the legislature on Feb. 12 for the throne speech and opening of a new session of parliament.

“I’m motivated to get back to life,” he said. “I’m not sitting down and I’m not taking it.”

