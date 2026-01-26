Nelson News

Two losses highlight weekend for Leafs as slide continues in KIJHL

Leafs lose Mangone’s debut

Photo: File The Nelson Leafs dropped both weekend games at home despite having a new head coach on the bench on Saturday night.

Different head coach on the bench, same result.

The Nelson Leafs continued their torrid pace to the bottom of the KIJHL standings with a 3-2 loss at home on Saturday night to the Columbia Valley Rockies, a fellow cellar dweller in the 21-team league.

The game — played at the Nelson and District Community Complex before 460 fans — marked the debut of new Leafs’ head coach Gianni Mangone. The former assistant coach with the Leafs had taken over the club last year under similar circumstances from then head coach Briar McNaney, with this year’s event following the parting of Barry Wolff.

But the on-ice result will need some time to absorb the impact and tutelage of Mangone, giving up two power play goals in the loss. The Leafs continue to bleed on the sword of the penalty kill this season, accounting for over 40 per cent of the goals against the club has surrendered — 62 out of - goals allowed overall — with only one club, the Chase Heat, even close (48 goals allowed).

The Leafs’ 67.9 per cent penalty kill success rate is the lowest in the league, with the club being assessed the third most penalties in the league (193 times short handed), close behind Revelstoke Grizzlies (85.1 per cent on penalty kill) and Merritt Centennials (76.8 per cent on penalty kill).

On Saturday night, Rockies’ Ethan Cerone (16) netted the winner in the second period and Ryan Tamelin made 28 saves. Parker Cutts had two points for the Rockies.

For the Leafs, Julian Laqua had two assists and Ryan Williamson scored his 12th goal for the Leafs and is riding a six-game point streak with seven points. Jacob Armstrong made 26 saves.

On Friday night — the last game for Wolff behind the bench — at the NDCC in front of 560 fans, the Spokane Braves beat the Leafs 6-1, going two-for-eight on the power play. One year ago, following a 6-0 loss to the Braves on the road, McNaney was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Leafs.

The Braves built a 4-0 lead to secure their win with Mason Lochten scoring the deciding goal with his fifth of the season. Jackson Rendall led the Braves with three points, including a goal.

Jaiden Jakubowski saved 18 shots for the Braves, surrendering a goal to Williamson short-handed on a penalty-shot. Armstrong made 29 saves for Nelson.

The losses continue to sink the Leafs in the standings to a 9-22-3 record for 21 points, fifth in the five-team Neil Murdoch Division and out of the playoff picture, and 20th in the KIJHL, ahead of only the Chase Heat (18 points).

The Leafs will take their 1-8-1 record in the last 10 games — including four straight losses — into a Friday night home game against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Around the Neil Murdoch Division …

Saturday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6) at Spokane Braves (0)

Karsten Hugenholtz earned his first KIJHL shutout with a 31-save performance. He made 14 first-period saves, while Brady Magarrell netted the opening goal during that period at 12:06 on the power-play.

Brock Robertson led Beaver Valley with two goals (7). Hugenholtz has now won all seven of his starts. Jaiden Jakubowski stopped 36 of 42 shots.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) at Revelstoke Grizzlies (3) OT

The Border Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the rematch of last season’s KIJHL Championship matchup.

Brandon Gray was the OT hero with his 10th goal along with two assists and Eric Kahl made 44 saves. Levi Astill had two assists.

Jake Neufeld opened the scoring for Revelstoke with his 20th goal 48 seconds into the game and Maddox Popke had two assists. Austin Seibel made 48 saves.

Friday

Columbia Valley Rockies (2) at Beaver Valley Nitehawks (1)

Piet Mierau was excellent in goal for the Rockies with a 38-save performance, while Evin Bossel came up big with the winner midway through the third period.

Down one, the Nitehawks tied the game on Ayden Probe’s eighth goal 5:35 into the second period. Preston Shumate made 24 saves for Beaver Valley.

Castlegar Rebels (3) at Kelowna Chiefs (4) OT

Owen Miller buried the winner for the Chiefs, who trailed 2-0, and had a 3-2 lead before the Rebels tied it at the 20-minute mark of the third period. Miller beat Jac Carli, who finished with 46 saves.

Miller also had an assist, starting the play to set up Liam Munro for his 25th goal late in the second period. Cooper Barclay forced overtime with his 10th goal, beating Ethan Mann who stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (5) at Sicamous Eagles (3)

Gairen Bona made an impact for the Border Bruins in his third game, scoring twice (9), including the winning goal. Austin Tellefson also scored two goals (24) and Hayden Evans had three assists - including setting up the winner.

Eric Kahl made 27 saves for the win. Clayton Gillmore and Chase Campbell each had two points for the Eagles, with Gillmore setting up Campbell for his 29th goal. Dylan Spackman made 41 saves.