Nelson News

Head coach, Leafs organization agree to ‘part ways’ as club continues to flounder

Leafs let Wolff go free

Photo: File Barry Wolff and the Leafs organization have agreed to part ways.

It’s a change of the seasons in Leafs land as the junior ‘A’ hockey club has made a change at the top, and has turned to a familiar face in their time of need.

On Saturday, the KIJHL’s Nelson Leafs Hockey organization announced it would be bringing on Gianni Mangone as new head coach of the club, replacing Barry Wolff in that capacity.

“The Nelson Leafs Hockey organization announces a change to it coaching staff, following a mutual decision between the organization and head coach Barry Wolff to part ways,” the club noted on its social media website.

“Mangone has been a valued member of the coaching staff and brings continuity, commitment and a strong understanding of the organization as he steps into the role.”

This marks the second time that Mangone — who was previously serving as an assistant coach under Wolff — has been elevated from assistant to head coach. In December 2024, Briar McNaney was dismissed as the head coach — after the club struggled in mid-season — and Mangone was tagged as the head coach.

At the time, the Leafs sat in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division (12-11) and were mired in the middle of the KIJHL standings at 13th place in the 21-team league. However, the Leafs were 4-6 in their last 10 games and had surrendered the second most goals in the league (105) despite scoring the eighth most goals (85).

Fast forward over one year later and the Leafs have sunk lower, sitting fifth in the Neil Murdoch Division (9-22-3) and are cemented in the basement of the KIJHL at 20th in the 21-team league. The Leafs are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games and have surrendered the third most goals in the league (153) and have scored the fewest (80).

In May 2025, Wolff was named the new head coach and assistant general manager. Wolff had 30 years of junior experience, which included two British Columbia Hockey League championships. Wolff had also been an assistant coach for Team Canada West twice, was a head coach once and won a gold medal in 2015-16.

“The Nelson Leafs Hockey organization would like to thank Barry Wolff for his time, dedication and contributions to the team. We appreciate his efforts and wish him all the best in future endeavours,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Along with coaching several years in the BCHL, Wolff’s coaching resume included stints in the America West Hockey League (2001-03), the AJHL and the last six years in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Mangone’s first game as head coach Saturday night at the NDCC produced another loss, a 3-2 decision against the Columbia Valley Rockies.