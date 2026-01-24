Nelson News
Overdose alert issued by Interior Health for the Nelson/Trail area
A overdose alert has been issued in the Nelson/Trail area.
Interior Health has issued an overdose alert for Nelson, Trail and the surrounding areas.
There has been an increase in toxic drug overdoses in the region recently.
IH points out that naloxone does not work for benzodiazepines and xylazine and people may remain sedated after administration of naloxone. It also warns users to take steps to protect themselves, including having their drugs tested first, only using one person at a time, and starting with small doses.
Users can access local substance use service by calling 310-MHSU. Drug testing services are available by calling 250-869-7870.
The alert was issued on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.
