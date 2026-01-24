Nelson News

Cozy winter fun for little ones: 'Snuggle Season' with Jaimie MacGibbon

Cozying up at the library

Photo: Submitted Jaimie MacGibbon gets into the spirit of 'Snuggle Season,' the adorable picture book she’ll share with young readers on Feb. 4.

Nelson Public Library invites families and caregivers with kids of all ages to a cozy event with children’s author and illustrator Jaimie MacGibbon on Wednesday, Feb. 4 (10:30 a.m.).

Perfect for ages two-to-five years old and their grown-ups, this special morning of stories, songs and crafting will celebrate the joy of winter.

Jaimie MacGibbon, celebrated children’s book author and USA Today bestselling illustrator known for her work on beloved titles like Randy Rainbow and the Marvellously Magical Pink Glasses and Peter Rabbit Gets Stuck, will read from her delightful picture book Snuggle Season.

Snuggle Season invites young listeners into the cozy wonders of winter through warm, rhythmic text and inviting illustrations that highlight simple moments of comfort, like snuggling at home on a snowy day, said library children’s services coordinator Emily Corley in a press release.

Following the reading, children and their caregivers will enjoy a selection of gentle songs and rhymes followed by a simple, winter-themed craft designed to spark creativity and hands-on play.