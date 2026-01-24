Nelson News

Two people ‘severely’ burned after fire breaks out in unhoused encampment

Unhoused tent fire

Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Service A fire and explosion occurred at the unhoused encampment off of Government Road on Friday afternoon.

Explosions were heard and a fire broke out in the unhoused encampment near Government Road in Nelson on Friday afternoon, sending two people to hospital with “severe” burns.

Just after 3 p.m., Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) responded to a report of fire involving a tent, with explosions heard. Nelson Police Department (NPD) Sgt. Bruce McDonald said the fire was well engaged when emergency vehicles arrived.

“The fire engulfed a tent structure and a nearby propane canister that subsequently exploded,” he said. “A dog was also found deceased at the scene.”

Upon arrival of the first NFRS crew, fire was seen burning in an open area occupied by the unhoused population, said acting fire department captain, Chris Thast.

“The first arriving crew’s primary objective was to control the fire and assess any patients,” he said.

Firefighters found two patients with severe burns to their bodies. Both patients were transported to Kootenay Lake Hospital in serious but stable condition for further treatment.

“The thoughts of all fire department staff are with those affected by this tragedy,” said Thast.

In all, three firefighters, the fire chief and the deputy fire chief responded to the incident with one fire engine, one command vehicle and one utility vehicle. Nelson RCMP, Emergency Health Services and KERPA also responded to the incident to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.