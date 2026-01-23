Nelson News

Low risk of avalanches in backcountry but minimal new snow on resort slopes

Stable backcountry slopes

Photo: Mikey Crusty surface conditions have been softening under direct sun in the afternoons.

In politically unstable times we can look to the West Kootenay backcountry for a little stability.

The snowpack is generally stable across the backcountry realms of the West Kootenay, and confidence is high on the condition of the snow as it relates to the possibility of avalanche.

“We have a good understanding of the snowpack structure and confidence in the weather forecast,” reported Avalanche Canada (AC) on Friday morning about the condition of the snow in the backcountry.

In fact, there are no new avalanche observations as the risk has dropped to “low” all across the region, AC stated in its daily avalanche report.

“Avalanche activity is considered unlikely until the current weather pattern shifts,” the national forecast service explained.

The snowpack throughout the region is encased in a widespread layer of new surface hoar frost.

“It is not currently a concern, but it may become problematic once buried by new snow,” the daily report noted. “Otherwise, a firm surface crust caps the snowpack, potentially melting slightly in the afternoon on directly sunny slopes.”

The mid and lower snowpack is dense and well-settled with several crust layers present, though none are affecting stability at this time. The average snowpack depth at tree line is 150 to 200 centimetres.

The song remains the same for the region’s two major ski resorts, with Whitewater Mountain Resort reporting no new snow in the last seven days, but a base of 205 cm arising out of a total season snowfall of 590 cm. Base temperature is - 18 C.

At Red Mountain Resort, there was minimal snowfall in the last day.

“Yesterday, we also saw a little dusting of snow at the base, which slightly softened up the top layer of the pistes,” said snow reporter Emma at Red. “The base lodge is currently seeing temperatures of -10 C, and the summit is slightly colder at -13 C.”

Travel and terrain advice

Avalanche activity is unlikely when a thick melt-freeze crust is present on the snow surface;

The snowpack is generally stable; it may be appropriate to step out into more complex terrain; and

Small avalanches can have serious consequences in extreme terrain. Carefully evaluate your line for slabs before you commit to it.

Weather or not to go

Friday

Sunny; 20 km/h north ridge top wind; tree-line temperature -16 °C.

Saturday

Sunny; 30 km/h northwest ridge top wind; tree-line temperature -14 °C.

Sunday

Sunny; 30 km/h west ridge top wind; tree-line temperature -13 °C.