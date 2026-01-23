Nelson News

Feedback gathered on pest management plan causes Nelson Hydro to change direction

Hydro halts pest plan

Photo: File Nelson Hydro has decided to "go in a different direction" with its controversial pest management plan.

Nelson’s hydro-electric utility has decided to “go in a different direction” after a pest management program announcement in fall caused a stir in the region, prompting a public feedback campaign and a period of reflection.

The city-owned utility acknowledged it had absorbed feedback on its Integrated Pest Management Plans and issued a statement on Thursday on the City of Nelson’s website.

“After reviewing input from the community, from the ministry, and various industry experts, Nelson Hydro has decided to go in a different direction,” the city-owned utility stated.

After the Dec. 15 public feedback deadline, Nelson Hydro made a decision not to submit the draft 2025-2030 Integrated Pest Management Plans to Ministry of Environment but keep it as an administrative internal document, as well as cancel the Integrated Pest Management pesticide/herbicide pilot.

Instead, Nelson Hydro explained it will be developing an Integrated Vegetation Management Policy and vegetation management practices with a non-chemical priority, no widespread application and targeted chemical use.

As well, there will be a distinction “between permitted vegetation methods within fenced substations versus publicly accessed rights of way,” and more public engagement and notification protocols.

The new Integrated Vegetation Management Policy will be presented to Nelson city council for approval in March.

Concerns across the urban and rural region arose last fall over Nelson Hydro’s plan to control vegetation underneath power lines with an online petition that gained 1,400 names. The petition called for “immediate cessation of pesticide, herbicide, and fungicide spraying on rights-of-way under power lines managed or contracted by Nelson Hydro and RDCK, due to public health, environmental, and legal risks.”

The petition claimed the public was not adequately informed, and there was only one scheduled public engagement session.

“Citizens deserve the right to participate in decisions that directly affect their health and environment,” the petition stated at the time.

Nelson Hydro general manager, Scott Spencer, had stated that vegetation management in the rights-of-way was primarily manual using mechanical removal, such as mowing, trimming and cutting.

“Nelson Hydro has never and has no plans for widespread application of pesticides in its rights-of-ways,” he said.

Nelson Hydro has only applied glysphosate twice within the last 10 years, both times at its locked, fenced facilities, Spencer said.

In a link, the company stated it “has a duty to manage invasive species. As of now, we have included the ability to potentially use pesticides as we have been advised that there is no better option. This situation is infrequent and work will always be done by licensed applicators with targeted application.”

Public response

The following is a summary of the public response received:

96 emails of concern were received;

More than 20 phone calls were received expressing concern;

An online petition was created with more than 1,420 online signatures but not delivered;

Multiple negative social media posts and comments were raised about the PMPs;

One person came to the Nelson Hydro office to review the PMP documents in person; and

One letter with seven signatures was received opposing pesticide use.

In response, Nelson Hydro initiated a social media campaign to provide accurate information, communicate the public consultation session, and promote the Let’s Talk website.

Spencer reached out to several organizations to gather information and seek feedback: Laurie Carr from Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS); Scott Bennet from the Ministry of Environment (MOE); Martin Brazeau from Kootenay Ground Maintenance (KGM); and Steve Boltby from Boltby Environmental (BE).

A public consultation meeting was held on Nov. 25 where 50 people attended (30 in-person and 20 online). Sixty seven individual response letters were sent out via email to each person who expressed concern through email. The remaining 29 emails not sent either bounced due to illegible handwriting on paper sign-in sheets, or the email of concern arrived after the 67 response letters were sent out.

A Let’s Talk engagement portal was created whereby 577 visits were made by 381 visitors. The site also provided several tools for the public to provide feedback.

The Quick Poll function providing options for moving forward had the most contributions with 112 engagements. Option three, removing chemical treatments entirely from the PMP, was the most popular at 78 per cent, or 87 votes.