Region sees nearly 50 per cent drop in black bears dispatched, data reveals

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The number of black bears killed in the Kootenay region has dropped by almost 50 per cent compared to 2024.

With bruins browsing berries in the backcountry rather than tossing trash in town the number of black bears dispatched in the Kootenay region in 2025 was nearly half as many as the previous year, according to B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) data released Thursday.

The total number of bears killed by BCCOS in the Kootenay region — which includes both West and East Kootenay, as well as Revelstoke and Golden — was 25 in 2025, with 49 killed by BCCOS in 2024. Across the province in 2025, 211 black bears were dispatched, compared to 303 in 2024, the lowest number of black bears killed in more than a decade.

Nelson proved to be the most inhospitable place for black bears in 2025 as the Heritage city retained its ranking at the top of the community list for the West Kootenay when it came to the number of black bears killed. There were three bears dispatched in the city in 2025 — down from eight in 2024 — with two dispatched and one euthanized.

In 2024, Nelson had the third highest amount of bears dispatched per B.C. community at eight, with the community tying with 10 others for 12th on the black bear list in 2025. Revelstoke was the Kootenay community with the most black bears dispatched with five.

There were three West Kootenay communities with two bears dispatched per community — including Winlaw, Trail and Balfour — and only seven other West Kootenay communities where bears were killed, including Castlegar, Fruitvale, Grand Forks, Kaslo, New Denver, Rossland and Wynndel.

In December, WildSafeBC regional coordinator, Lisa Thomson, said the amount of “conflicts” reported through the BCCOS as it pertains to bears in Nelson was around 90 — down from 189 in Nelson and electoral areas E and F in 2024 — and there were several factors for the drop, said Thomson, and one of the main ones was messaging.

“Things have most definitely changed over the years, the mindset of people in Nelson. People are more willing to co-exist; they are more willing to put in the work that they need to do, as well,” she explained at the time.

The city installed new bear-proof garbage bins in the downtown last year. The summer yielded a bumper crop of huckleberries in the mountain meadows meaning bears lingered longer on the slopes.

Thomson said fewer people not putting out garbage for collection the night before, the prevalence of Foodcyclers pulling food waste attractants out of garbage and cleaning up fruit on the ground in yards shows Nelsonites are getting the message.

“There has been some culture change,” she said. “It has certainly helped that the city has installed all of the bear-proof bins and made a more (concerted) effort with that as well.”

For Nelson, there were 90 calls for black bear issues — human/wildlife conflict calls — with maybe 40 of those just pure sightings, said Thompson.

Overall, there were 222 calls across the board for all species in 2025, a number that is down from previous years. Overall, there were 296 RAPP reports for human-wildlife conflict throughout the season in 2024, which ended Dec. 6.

WildSafeBC coordinator for the Castlegar program, Tara Pejski, said there were only 46 calls to the service in 2025 in Castlegar, compared to 96 in 2024 — and 187 in 2022.

“However, I do think at the same time that people are less likely to report animal sightings to CO’s because they think that if they make that phone call that the animal will automatically be destroyed,” she said at the time. “Which is not the case, but there is that misconception.”

There were great berry crops up in the mountains, Pejski explained, so the season was a lot quieter than it usually is in Castlegar, as well as across the province.

In total, there were 126 wildlife reports, with 36 involving elk and 22 regarding deer.