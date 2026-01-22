Nelson News

Two automated snow weather stations in West Kootenay record all-time highs

Snow water records

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre Provincial automated snow weather station composite.

Two longer-term West Kootenay automated snow weather stations are currently measuring all-time record high snow-water-equivalents (SWE), according to the province’s Snow Conditions and Water Supply Bulletin.

Published by the B.C. Rivers Forecast Centre, the bulletin recently noted that St. Leon Creek (since 1992) and Redfish Creek (since 2001) near Nelson were reaching new heights for SWE, at 164 per cent and 149 per cent, respectively.

Those figures, recorded on Jan. 15, have since dropped slightly to 150 per cent and 142 per cent as was recorded earlier today.

But the snow water equivalent average across seven automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the West Kootenay — three operated by the Ministry of Environment, and four by B.C. Hydro — is 103 per cent of normal as of Jan. 22, down slightly from 109 per cent on Jan. 15. The values are not the official snow basin indices.

According to the bulletin, storm activity continued through the first half of January in the region, supporting generally above-normal mountain snowpack accumulation. A warm atmospheric river event from Jan. 10–13 brought mild and wet conditions, resulting in some snowmelt at lower elevations.

But a strong high-pressure ridge developing over the eastern Pacific brought stable, warm and very dry conditions over the last few days.