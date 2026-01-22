Nelson News

‘Male-heavy’ management team at Nelson City Hall causes questions on council

Gender equity questioned

Photo: City of Nelson agenda The gender equity of management at Nelson's City Hall was questioned by one city councillor at a Jan. 16 budget meeting.

Nelson might not need to focus as much on balancing its books as it should on balancing its gender equity when it comes to the male-to-female ratio of its management team, according to one city councillor.

Coun. Leslie Payne questioned city human resource manager Gabe Bouvet-Boisclair — during the budget presentation to city council for the department on Jan. 16 — if the city’s diversity and inclusion (DEI) numbers were improving.

“Because when I look around at both the management team and, you know, a couple other departments, we are very male-heavy. Do we have any programs?” she asked.

“And I know there are challenges in many of those areas that have traditionally gone that way, but do we have any focus or any specific programs on shifting those numbers, particularly around equity and diversity, certainly inclusion?”

Although Payne did not have any data to support her claim, Bouvet-Boisclair answered earnestly and said the city has tried to make sure its managers were trained on how to participate in a hiring panel with an unbiased view.

As the city brings new people into the organization, DEI is a consideration, he added.

“It's challenging to correct,” he said about the perceived gender inequity at the city, “and we wouldn't be able to make changes to existing hires, for example, things that were done in the past. So it's been a forward-looking approach in terms of … hiring.”

It is with diversity and inclusion in mind that city job postings and job descriptions are crafted, he said, with the intent of reaching diverse candidates.

“So that's kind of been where our emphasis is at,” said Bouvet-Boisclair. “We haven't collected data internally specific to, like, gender pay gap. We haven't collected that. But this year, as we're participating in the provincial pay transparency reporting, we'll have that data.”

“So we don't know whether we've made any significant gains in our equity numbers?” Payne asked.

“I think we'd have to understand what we're measuring and how we're measuring it and then define what improvement looks like,” he said. “And that's actually not an easy thing to do. And when I met with various managers in the city to talk about what we can do, we often have arrived at the conclusion that what we can do currently is to try to provide that training and that education … in identifying what metrics would you use to measure success.”

“And I guess what I'm asking, in the most respectful way, is meeting together with a non-diverse, non-equitable leadership team going to really bring you the pool of ideas and information?” she asked.

“It's a fair point, and I don't have a very good answer. Because I think, again, we look at all the things that we're doing, that we talk about in this presentation, and not to say that DEI initiatives aren't important, but it becomes a resourcing issue,” he said.

“I just think as a leader in the community, (DEI) is one area where there's room for growth,” Payne concluded.

The human resources budget is only proposing a six per cent increase to its net operating costs, with a two per cent rise in salaries and benefits ($379,318), and a 12 per cent jump in supplies and services ($213,532).