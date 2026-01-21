Nelson News

Feasibility study undertaken by collective to keep school of the arts in Nelson

Photo: Submitted A feasibility study has been commissioned to determine how to keep the former Kootenay School of the Arts building and programs in Nelson as an arts centre.

The body and spirit of the Kootenay Schools of the Arts (KSA) could be getting back to its roots as a feasibility study has been launched to determine how to pull the art school out of the Selkirk College ashes.

After Selkirk College announced three months ago that KSA would have its programs in ceramics, textiles and metal discontinued at the downtown campus — a city-owned building on Victoria Street — it sent shock waves through the region’s arts community.

But the community — which had created the Nelson School of Fine Arts through a collective in 1958 — gathered, and a collective of cultural organizations and artists, including KSA instructors, are now determining how the KSA building can be transformed into an arts-focused centre.

“We are envisioning a sustainable, community-led future for this space, and changing the narrative from closure to transition,” said Robin DuPont, ceramics faculty at KSA, in a statement Wednesday morning. “Our vision is one that preserves the KSA’s legacy, and it continues to be a place where hands-on skills are taught and valued.”

The feasibility study to get to that place will determine “potential pathways to community impact and financial sustainability of the facility,” the release from the collective explained.

The collective has hired Nordicity — an international consulting firm — for the planning work, with the project being led by the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council and the Nelson and District Arts Council.

As well, several community cultural organizations have stepped forward to contribute financial support towards the feasibility study, including: Greater Nelson Economic Development; Osprey Community Foundation; Oxygen Arts Centre; the Nelson Lions Club; the North-West Ceramics Foundation; the Capitol Theatre; and the Slocan Valley Threads Guild.

It is expected that the feasibility study will answer the questions of the need for a creative and cultural space, how it could be governed and operated, and what partnerships and funding would be available to get it going and keep it going.

The end game of the study process will involve presenting the findings to Nelson city council in mid-February.

“Our programs have a proven history of attracting people from across the country and contributing to our local economy,” said DuPont. “With strong community support when the time comes, we can ensure this legacy continues for years to come.”