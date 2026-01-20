Nelson News

Arrest for impaired driving leads to seizure of controlled substances

Traffic stop to trafficking

Photo: File On the afternoon of Dec. 11, NPD officers observed signs consistent with impairment in a 29-year-old male driver.

Alcohol was the entry level drug for a 29-year-old man in a traffic stop in early December in Nelson that led to the further seizure of five controlled substances and $4,000 in cash.

As part of ongoing impaired-driving enforcement within the city in early December, officers with the Nelson Police Department (NPD) conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of 398 Baker St.

During the operation in the afternoon of Dec. 11, officers observed signs consistent with impairment in a 29-year-old male driver. The man was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and held pending an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the following quantities of suspected controlled substances and currency were located and seized:

583 grams of cocaine;

46 grams of methamphetamine;

53 pills of Xanax;

60 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD);

Five grams of fentanyl; and

Over $4,000 in Canadian currency.

“Based on the evidence recovered, the male was chartered and warned for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking,” said NPD community safety officer Harmandeep Singh in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was transported to the Nelson Police Department station where he was evaluated by the department’s drug recognition expert (DRE).

“At the conclusion of the evaluation, the DRE determined that the male’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by a drug,” said Singh. “A bodily sample was subsequently obtained pursuant to the investigation.”

The matter remains under active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, Singh explained.