Independent candidate in 2024 B.C. Election for Kootenay Central fined under ‘Election Act’

Photo: Elections B.C. A Kootenay Central independent candidate was found to have over contributed to their campaign in the 2024 B.C. Election.

An independent election candidate in the 2024 B.C. Election for Kootenay Central was found to have financially over contributed to their campaign under the Election Act.

Corinne Mori over contributed to her campaign as an independent candidate by $11,253.06, contravening section 186.01 of the Election Act, an investigation by Election B.C. found.

Although the maximum monetary penalty was $22,506.12 — double the prohibited amount spent — she was only required to pay an administrative monetary penalty of $1,500.

Although Mori was found to be in contravention of the Act, she returned the prohibited contribution and responded to the investigator’s questions to the best of her abilities, said Adam Barnes in his report.

“There was no evidence that the campaign acted deliberately to circumvent the campaign financing rules, and it is likely that the contravention was based on misunderstanding of the Election Act,” he wrote.

But Mori had acted as an independent candidate, and did not have the support or resources of a political party, Barnes contended. The campaign had received notice of the rules regarding campaign financing, campaign contributions and prohibited contributions.

A pre-election letter from Elections B.C. stated that Mori’s annual campaign contribution limit for 2024 was $1,450.82, and that limit included contributions from candidates to their own campaign.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Mori emailed Elections B.C. to indicate that their campaign had a shortfall of $14,000. Elections B.C. responded that campaign expenses must use eligible funds, and any personal money used to pay for election expenses counts as a political contribution that is subject to the annual limits of $1,450.82 in 2024, and $1,484.38 in 2025.

Elections B.C. also indicated that even though the election had concluded, they could continue to collect contributions from eligible contributors to cover the $14,000.

On April 15, 2025, Elections B.C.’s investigations team sent Mori and Ann Heron a notice of investigation (NOI) informing them that Elections B.C. had initiated an investigation into whether the Mori campaign had accepted a contribution in excess of the annual limit.

This was expanded on Nov. 26, 2025, to notify Mori that the investigations team was investigating whether Mori made the contribution.

On June 17, 2025, during the course of the investigation, the campaign filed an amended election financing report, without prior instruction, disclosing $11,253.88 more in total expenditures than total income.

“Since Mori had already contributed $1,450 of the $1,450.82 annual limit for 2024, Mori’s contribution exceeded the annual limit by $11,253.06,” the investigations report read.

Mori disputed that she over contributed to her campaign, indicating that she did not believe that election expenses that are incurred outside the campaign period would be a contribution.

Under the Election Act, a political contribution is defined as “an amount of money or the value of any property or services provided without compensation by way of donation, advance, deposit, discount or otherwise to… a candidate, in relation to that individual’s candidacy.”