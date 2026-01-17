Nelson News

Solid fishing on the big lake as temperatures in the water remain mild

Reel fishing report

Photo: Reel Adventures Fishing Charters Rainbows up to 10 pounds and bull trout up to 12 lbs. have been caught lately, with more consistent sizes in the three-to-four-pound range.

Here’s the latest Reel Fishing report:

Kootenay Lake

Fishing was busy throughout the holidays and continued putting smiles on faces, said Kerry Reed of Nelson's Reel Fishing Adventures sailing out of Balfour

Because of the mild weather, the water remained at a pretty ideal temperature, and that has kept the fish in the feeding frenzy, he noted. Some crazy days happened with well over 20 fish to the boat, along with some slower days but still managing six to 10 fish. This is more like November fishing.

“If this water temperature stays, we may see consistent fishing throughout the rest of the winter,” said Reed.

“We’ve had some great corporate trips through the holidays and some exciting family trips as well. This is a fun time of year to be out there if the weather cooperates.”

Rainbows up to 10 pounds and bull trout up to 12 lbs. have been caught lately, with more consistent sizes in the three-to-four-pound range.

“These fish are fat,” said Reed. “They are gorging on the shrimp in the lake and definitely packing on some weight.”

And, with the water temperature remaining above 40 degrees F, the fish are still fairly active, meaning some screaming lines and feisty battles.

Hopefully the weather remains mild and the fishing continues to be consistent for the next couple months, said Reed.

What are they biting on?

Stay tuned for the 2025 tackle review, but here’s the details on what’s currently catching:

Rainbows have been chomping on the Lux Flies bucktails as long as there’s a chop. Lucky numbers lately have been #203, 209, 210, 221.

And when it’s calm or even when it’s choppy, there is always have a Gibbs Croc out behind the boat. The usual brass/fire stripe, or hammered brass fire stripe have been working best.

“Funny thing is, one day it’s the hammered finish only working, and the next day it’s the standard brass one that works,” said Reed. “So, you just have to mix it up. And make sure you have both colours. In fact, some days it’s our third favourite spoon that works best: the brass/fire wing. I guess you just can’t have enough tackle.”

The down riggers have been less successful, however, there are still some bull trout and the odd rainbow at depths of 75 – 150 feet being caught. The favourite Gibbs guide series flasher, the ‘STS’ or ‘Bon Chovy’ have been working best, followed by a green pistachio hoochie, or the ‘no bananas’ skinny G.

“Although 90 per cent of the fish are being caught on the surface, it’s still good to run a down rigger or two just in case,” said Reed.”Might as well cover as much water as possible.”

With heated boats the weather doesn’t matter.

“And, if the water temp remains this mild, we should be in for plenty more excitement,” Reed concluded.

Reel Adventures Fishing Charters is a fishing charter company based in Nelson.