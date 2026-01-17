Nelson News

Angel Program revitalized to support residents in need this winter

It may not be known on record as the city of angels, but the City of Nelson’s Angel Program has returned.

The Angel Program — a community-driven initiative that pairs volunteers with seniors and residents with mobility challenges who need help clearing snow from their sidewalks — has a legal side, but it also has a humanitarian one.

After every snowfall, city crews work to keep roads and public spaces safe. However, under Traffic Bylaw 3156, homeowners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. For some, this task can be a significant barrier, said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison, and that’s where Nelson’s Angels step in.

“The Angel Program is one of those small but powerful examples of what makes Nelson special,” she said in a press release. “A cleared sidewalk is a small but mighty action that can help magnify the connection and kindness in the community.”

How the Angel Program works

The program runs through the winter months, connecting eligible residents with volunteer “angels” who remove snow and debris from sidewalks in front of residential homes at no cost.

Residents may apply if they:

Live within Nelson city limits; and

Are seniors or have mobility limitations that prevent them from clearing their sidewalk.

Become a volunteer angel

Nelson’s angels can be individuals, families, businesses, or community groups — anyone willing to help make winter a little easier for neighbours in need.

Volunteers must:

Be physically able to clear snow and debris;

Provide their own shovel and appropriate winter clothing; and

Commit to assisting at least one home for the season.

Youth angels welcome

Youth under 19 who want to gain volunteer experience can also participate.

A parent or guardian must complete the application on their behalf. At the end of the season, youth volunteers will receive official recognition from the City of Nelson for their contribution.

Learn more and get involved

For more information about the Angel Program, to register for service, or to volunteer, please visit www.nelson.ca/889/Angel-Program or email [email protected].