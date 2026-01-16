Nelson News
Warning issued for falling rock, ice near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3
Falling rock, ice on Pass
Photo: DriveBC website screenshot
A warning for falling ice and rock has been issued for the Kootenay Pass area on Highway 3.
A warning has been issued for the Kootenay Pass for falling rock and ice, according to DriveBC.ca.
Around 1:25 p.m. the provincial road conditions website stated that people driving over the Highway 3 pass between Salmo and Creston were to watch for falling rocks and falling ice, likely due to the warm weather.
The area — between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate was — was targeted as around one kilometre west of the Kootenay Pass as a trouble spot.
Nelson Quick Links City of Nelson
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library
