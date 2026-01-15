Nelson News

Centralized collection of housing data to position city for future housing creation

Housing help on its way

Photo: City of Nelson agenda screenshot The City of Nelson is developing a housing dashboard, bringing together housing data from several organizations into one place.

The City of Nelson is looking to position itself in the crosshairs of the Housing Supply Act and its provincially-imposed housing targets before the trigger is pulled on the municipality.

The province has already imposed housing targets on around 40 municipalities and it's anticipated that at the rate that the province is doling out these targets, Nelson will probably be issued a target sometime in the next year, said City of Nelson senior planner Ken Bourdeau in speaking to city council on Jan. 6.

In preparation, the city is launching a housing dashboard designed to provide a centralized source of housing data, which Bourdeau revealed at the Jan. 6 city council regular meeting.

The housing dashboard is designed to provide a centralized, accessible, reliable source of information about the city's housing market. Bourdeau said the dashboard will consolidate data from various sources to offer a picture of the current housing market, trends and progress towards key housing goals.

The dashboard will provide a “solid base of information to make informed decision making around the council table and at the staff level as well,” said Bourdeau. “So we want to make sure that we have all the available data and we have all the available reporting leads that all the available information that we need for the reports.”

The dashboard will help the city meet the future provincial housing target order and any sort of associated reporting requirements under the Housing Supply Act, which gives the minister of Housing the ability to impose housing targets on municipalities.

The city is doing its own data collection for the dashboard because housing data is gathered by different organizations — such as the city, CMHC, Statistics Canada and B.C. Housing — and shared in a variety of formats, often making it difficult to access or interpret.

“The housing dashboard addresses this by unifying the data into one place and linking it directly to the housing goals identified in Nelson's most recent Housing Needs Assessment and the Official Community Plan,” said Bourdeau.

The initial version of the housing dashboard will be updated and it will evolve over time as information becomes available.

The housing dashboard includes market housing units — which includes market units for purchase and market units to rent — as well as affordable below market units and B.C. housing type housing units, as well as some affordable home ownership units.

The dashboard also contains market rental and secondary market rental. The market rental is sometimes also called primary market, so primary market rentals are purpose-built (private buildings) and the secondary rental market are things like secondary suites, laneway houses and condo units for rent.

There are also “deeply affordable” units, meaning units that are renting at social assistance or pension rates. As well, there are also supportive housing units for people who are experiencing homelessness.

Within the dashboard there is the concept of housing need, Bourdeau said.

“If you're paying less than 30 per cent of your pre-tax income for housing, you're in what's considered an affordable housing situation. If you're paying between 30 and 50 per cent of your income on housing, you're considered to have core housing need,” he said. “And if you're a household that pays more than 50 per cent of your income on housing, you're considered to be an extreme core housing need.”