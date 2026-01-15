Nelson News

Public input opportunity still open for increasing Nelson Hydro rates

Input on hydro rates

Photo: B.C. Utilities Commission website The BCUC is still in the 'discovery stage' for Nelson Hydro's rural rates permanent approval.

Although interim approval for a 15.98-per-cent increase for Nelson Hydro rural rates has been given, a final decision has not been given by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) and the public can still offer its input.

The proceeding to review Nelson Hydro’s permanent rural rates for 2026 and 2027 (at 3.77 per cent) is still at the discovery stage, where Nelson Hydro answers questions about its application and the public may share their views by submitting a letter of comment, noted Kelsey Newsham, BCUC senior communications specialist.

The city-owned electric utility also serves rural customers outside the city of Nelson’s boundaries, where the BCUC is responsible for regulating Nelson Hydro’s rural utility business.

“After the discovery stage, Nelson Hydro will submit its final argument and respond to the letters of comment,” she said, which is scheduled for March 13.

The BCUC will endeavour to issue a final decision within 90 days afterwards, but the regulatory process and timelines are subject to change, Newsham indicated.

In November, the BCUC approved a 15.98 per cent rate increase for Nelson Hydro’s rural customers on an interim basis, effective Jan. 1. The rate increase was approved on an interim, refundable or recoverable basis while the BCUC further reviews Nelson Hydro’s application for permanent rates.

According to the BCUC, any differences between interim and permanent rates will be refunded to or recovered from customers subsequent to the BCUC’s final decision.

The reason for the proposed rate increase for 2026 is primarily due to recovering the cost of Nelson Hydro’s new allowed return, which has been deferred over the last two years.

The BCUC increased Nelson Hydro’s allowed return in November, 2024, which reflects Nelson Hydro’s business risks and smaller size relative to the benchmark utility (FortisBC Energy Inc.).

“Nelson Hydro’s proposed increase to rural rates for 2026 and 2027 uses this new allowed return and includes an adjustment that was deferred from 2024 and 2025,” said Newsham.

For 2027, the rate increase is “primarily due to increased operations and maintenance costs required to continue providing safe and reliable electricity service to the rural area, increased costs to purchase power, and investment into the utility’s capital program,” stated a release from the BCUC last year.

People may take part in the BCUC review of Nelson Hydro’s application in the following ways: