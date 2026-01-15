Nelson News

$10K fine against Universal Ostrich Farm upheld

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE- Dave Bilinski, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms.

A $10,000 penalty against the operators of Universal Ostrich Farm for not reporting a case of avian influenza to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been upheld.

“The applicant knew that its birds were sick. It observed several symptoms in their birds that are symptoms of avian influenza in ostriches,” said Emily Crocco, member and chairperson of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal, an independent body that reviews administrative fines and warnings issued by federal agencies for breaches of Canadian agriculture and agri-food laws.

“The applicant’s owners purport to be experts in ostrich health and welfare. And yet they failed to exercise the same level of adherence to the Health of Animals Act that a reasonably prudent person would have done in a similar situation.”

The Edgewood, B.C. farm operators, Karen Esperson and Dave Bilinski fought to keep their birds alive in what turned out to be a high profile, protracted and ultimately doomed effort.

How it all began is explained in the failed appeal to get the fine lifted by the tribunal, though their actions are reframed by Crocco who said the initial lack of reporting of avian influenza was not intentional, but “certainly negligent."

According to a decision posted last week, the ordeal began on Dec. 28, 2024, when Bilinski told a veterinarian, who later gave evidence to the tribunal, that the weather had turned “bad” and that the birds began getting sick and dying. “He said that about five per cent of the flock died over three weeks,” the tribunal wrote.

Bilinski told the veterinarian that some birds were laying in water, which he said he thought was due to fever, and dying. He said the sick birds looked “down.”

If there were concerns the illness was avian flu, it was incumbent on Esperson and Bilinski to reach out to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and arrange testing, not just consult their regular veterinarian.

Bilinski said they didn’t think the symptoms were for avian flu; however, Crocco said “it is a fact that incoordination, depression, or sleepiness - any of which can cause a bird to lay down in water - are signs of avian flu in ostriches.”

Bilinski had also said there was “higher mortality” among young birds.

“It is a fact that high mortality in young ostriches is a symptom of avian flu,” she said.

Crocco explained that due diligence and honest mistake are not defences under the applicable legislation.

Universal Ostrich Farm had applied to have the penalty reduced, and while the gravity assessment was lowered from intentional to negligent conduct, the total gravity value remained within the range where the base penalty of $10,000 neither increases nor decreases.

Crocco also considered the lack of prior violations by the farm operators, but said the potential for serious harm to animal and human health supported the penalty level.

Last December, Esperson's daughter Katie Pasitney said that she's aware that creditors are looking for repayment of significant debts.

"We're going to take that one day at a time, because we've never denied the people who are owed money ... We've never said, we don't have debt," she said. "We want to honour every one of those debts, it's always who we've been and that is still very important to us."

But what that looks like and how it will be done remains to be seen.

"We have just started really looking at the company and looking at, where do we go from here?" She said.

"We do have still egg yolks that we've had from years ago that is all stored off site, and we're looking at still creating, isolating antibodies out of those egg yolks and trying to recover some costs that way, so that we can pay off some of these debts."

Land issues linger, also, with one mortgage holder on the ostrich land deciding during this he wanted to back out. That's also being factored into their future.

"It's one step in front of the other, as you can imagine, after you just watched your identity and livelihood being be stripped away from you," Pasitney said.