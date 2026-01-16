Nelson News

Kaslo Public Library welcomes new library director

Photo: Kaslo and District Public Library The Kaslo and District Public Library team: Angela Bennett, Darlene Edward, the new Library Director, and Sabrina Edwards.

Darlene Edwards has joined the team at the Kaslo and District Public Library as the new library director.

“It is wonderful to see how much the library is valued here,” Edwards told the Valley Voice. “I have loved libraries since I was a child. Books and reading gave me the opportunity to grow and see the world beyond the boundaries of the small town where I grew up in Muskoka, Ont.”

Though Edwards hadn’t visited Kaslo before she made the journey from Banff for her first interview, she said she’s thoroughly enjoying the friendly community.

“I wanted to move to a smaller community and embrace more responsibility,” she said.

With over 20 years of experience working in school and public libraries, it was only natural for her to step into a leadership role as library director.

Edwards studied business administration at Sir Sandford Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont., along with information and library technology and digital technologies at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Mohawk College. Early in her career, she worked in financial institutes and small businesses, but her children and her passion for literacy nudged her towards libraries.

Edwards completed a practicum at Halifax Central Library. During her time at Drayton Valley Municipal Library in Alberta, Edwards worked as the catalogue and collection specialist. As assistant manager of operations at Drayton, she supported programming, organizing youth book clubs and in-person author visits, pivoting to virtual events when COVID-19 came on the scene.

Most recently, she’s been at Banff Library, but has felt the pull of small-town living. Bustling Banff, she said, felt more like living in Toronto.

“Since I grew up near lakes and water and I love the mountains, Kaslo has felt like home from the start,” she said. “I loved driving on the winding roads along the lake to get here! It reminded me so much of driving in Muskoka.”

Edwards is looking forward to meeting more people, reconnecting with friends with roots in the area, and a visit from her husband.

“Although my husband is still in Calgary, he is excited to visit, together with his parents, next summer,” she said. “We have a long-distance relationship right now — for the short-term.”

Previous library director Eva Kelemen has retired after 21 years of leadership and service. On Jan. 18 from 2 - 4 p.m., the library board of trustees will host an open house to honour Kelemen, with music, food and presentations at Heritage Hall in St. Andrew’s United Church.