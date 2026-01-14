Nelson News

Warm temperatures, precipitation contribute to high avalanche danger in backcountry

Avalanche danger high

Photo: Avalanche Canada The avalanche danger at the alpine is rated as 'high' today.

Uncertainty reigns supreme at the alpine as avalanche risk has risen to “high” in the West Kootenay backcountry, according to Avalanche Canada.

There is uncertainty on how prolonged warming will impact an already wet and weak snowpack, read a forecast for Wednesday on the Avalanche Canada (AC) website.

“Prolonged warming and sun may continue to produce wet loose avalanches from steep terrain,” the national forecaster stated.

Backcountry users are advised to stick to simple terrain and avoid exposure to overhead hazard.

On Monday, numerous natural and skier-triggered avalanches (size one to two) were observed with precipitation, wind and warming, but observations were limited by stormy conditions.

“Preliminary reports on Tuesday indicate that a natural avalanche cycle occurred as freezing levels rose to near mountain top,” AC pointed out.

Warm Wednesday temperatures and sun will continue to destabilize an already weak snowpack.

Rain and warm temperatures have created a wet snow surface to at least 2,300 metres. A weak crust may form on the surface from clear skies overnight, AC stated.

“In the alpine, up to 40 centimetres of recent snow has been redistributed by strong southwest winds,” it read. “A weak surface hoar layer currently buried 50 to 120 cm has been the failure layer in many recent avalanches. On south-facing slopes, this layer is a sun crust.”

Additional snow load and warming will increase the likelihood of triggering an avalanche, the service warned, as well as the size of avalanches running on this layer.

The remaining snowpack is generally well-bonded and consolidated, with multiple crust layers present, the service stated.

Terrain and travel advice