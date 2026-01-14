Nelson News

Applications open for second annual arts award for regional district residents

Fellowship award opens

Photo: Submitted Judy Wapp.

Applications are now open for the second annual Judy Wapp Art Fellowship Award for residents of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

The award provides $2,000 toward costs of a creative project or to support an artist’s shift in creative direction. RDCK practitioners in any artistic genre — fine art, clay, music, writing, etc. — are eligible to apply.

Deadline for applications is March 1. Detailed application guidelines are available at https://visualchemy.net/. Artists can apply themselves for the fellowship award, or be nominated by someone else. There is no cost to apply.

The award was established in honour of the New Denver artist who died Sept. 9, 2024. The recipient will be announced on Wapp’s birthday, April 20.

“We were very happy with the number and quality of last year’s applicants, even though it made our job of selecting the recipient harder,” said David Everest, Wapp’s partner of 54 years and one of the organizers of the award. Judges for the award are the Wapp family, among them Nelson’s 2015 Cultural Ambassador, Bessie Wapp.

Inaugural winner of the fellowship award was Slocan Valley playwright Marya Folinsbee. The award went to support her original absurdist tragicomedy, The Mosquitos, which premiered last June.

The award is funded by sales of Judy Wapp’s collages, and by donations to [email protected].

The art pieces, and prices, can be viewed at the visualchemy.net website. Everest said any questions not answered on the website about the award, art purchases, or donations can be directed to [email protected].