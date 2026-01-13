Nelson News

Latest edition of Nelson Adventure Speaker Series features ground-breaking writer

Adventure Speaker Series

Photo: Submitted The writer of 'Mountaineering Women,' Joanna Croston, will be speaking in Nelson on Jan. 30 as part of the Nelson Adventure Speaker Series.

The Nelson Adventure Speaker Series will feature the writer of Mountaineering Women this month, the first publication of its kind: a richly illustrated collection celebrating the lives, achievements, and boldness of 20 extraordinary women mountaineers from around the world.

Local adventure journalist Jayme Moye said the book recentres a history too often told through the lens of white, male “explorers.”

On Friday, Jan.30 (7:30 p.m.), the acclaimed writer of the book, Joanna Croston, — also director of mountain culture at the Banff Centre — will be in Nelson to share stories and photos from that groundbreaking new book, Mountaineering Women: Climbing Through History.

The featured climbers in the book span a wide range of nationalities, and each chapter pairs a compelling story with a specially commissioned ink illustration and striking black-and-white photography — from Lynn Hill’s first free climb of The Nose on El Capitan to Lydia Bradey’s ascent of Everest without supplemental oxygen. Three additional 16-page, full-colour photo sections bring readers even deeper into the mountains alongside these pioneers.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a showtime of 7:30 p.m. The venue is the Sanctuary space inside the Nelson United Church, located at 602 Silica Street in Nelson.

Books will be on sale before the presentation, with a book signing immediately following.

Tickets are $10 each and available online at Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-joanna-croston-tickets-1975217759490

The Nelson Adventure Speaker Series is a non-profit endeavour, made possible by the Nelson community and like-minded local businesses and organizations. “An Evening with Joanna Croston” is sponsored by Whitewater Ski Resort, with support from The Adventure Hotel; Otter Books; Elephant Mountain Literary Festival; and Notably, a Book Lover’s Emporium.