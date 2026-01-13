Latest edition of Nelson Adventure Speaker Series features ground-breaking writer
Adventure Speaker Series
The Nelson Adventure Speaker Series will feature the writer of Mountaineering Women this month, the first publication of its kind: a richly illustrated collection celebrating the lives, achievements, and boldness of 20 extraordinary women mountaineers from around the world.
Local adventure journalist Jayme Moye said the book recentres a history too often told through the lens of white, male “explorers.”
On Friday, Jan.30 (7:30 p.m.), the acclaimed writer of the book, Joanna Croston, — also director of mountain culture at the Banff Centre — will be in Nelson to share stories and photos from that groundbreaking new book, Mountaineering Women: Climbing Through History.
The featured climbers in the book span a wide range of nationalities, and each chapter pairs a compelling story with a specially commissioned ink illustration and striking black-and-white photography — from Lynn Hill’s first free climb of The Nose on El Capitan to Lydia Bradey’s ascent of Everest without supplemental oxygen. Three additional 16-page, full-colour photo sections bring readers even deeper into the mountains alongside these pioneers.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a showtime of 7:30 p.m. The venue is the Sanctuary space inside the Nelson United Church, located at 602 Silica Street in Nelson.
Books will be on sale before the presentation, with a book signing immediately following.
- Tickets are $10 each and available online at Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-joanna-croston-tickets-1975217759490
The Nelson Adventure Speaker Series is a non-profit endeavour, made possible by the Nelson community and like-minded local businesses and organizations. “An Evening with Joanna Croston” is sponsored by Whitewater Ski Resort, with support from The Adventure Hotel; Otter Books; Elephant Mountain Literary Festival; and Notably, a Book Lover’s Emporium.
