Leafs, Rebels bolster roster with youth prior to trade deadline in KIJHL

Trade winds blow

Photo: Ian Shaw MacLaren (Kamloops), Thunder Cats/ tenpandas photo (Sicamous). Emery Corpe (5) of the Kamloops Storm, was dealt to the Nelson Leafs, while Liam Munro (92), is now with the Kelowna Chiefs and Braeden Jack (9) captained the Sicamous Eagles and was traded to Kimberley.

The KIJHL trade deadline has passed and the Nelson Leafs and Castlegar Rebels were two of the busier clubs transforming their respective rosters for next season.

The Jan. 10 trade deadline marked the end of player rights exchanges allowed across the league, with the Leafs now left with only two 20-year-old players on their roster, trading away three veterans, and receiving seven 18-year-old players in return.

Over in Rebels’ country, the club executed six transactions since Dec. 12, moving out five players — including two 20-year-olds — and added only three, including Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL. Davis has had five points (one goal) in two games since he made the journey east.

Five for seven

The trade flurry for the Leafs also increased the Okotoks content on the roster, moving from one in rookie Owen Hurst, to now four with the addition of Carter Kelly, Sean Milford and Tye Matthews.

The moves — with the inclusion of Stephanson who has yet to report to the team — bring the make-up of the Leafs to two 20-year-old players (Brad Boyarski, Devon Barclay), five 19-year-olds and 16 18-year-olds.

The Leafs also added some needed size with the moves, with players ranging from five-foot-eleven to six-foot-three.

Leafs general manager Dale Hladun said the club’s recent trades were focused on adding players who were ready for larger roles and more responsibility, including Milford.

“I’ve targeted him as far back as the spring after a strong season with the Okotoks U18 program. He’ll have a bigger role with us and I know he was pretty excited to show up,” said Hladun.

He said Day arrives with leadership experience after captaining his team to a provincial championship.

“Day is a high-character (guy) and simply needed more opportunity than a deep Kamloops roster could provide,” Hladun said about the trade.

Corpe adds offensive depth and a left-handed shot on defence, Hladun said. In tinkering with the blueline, the Leafs added the playing rights of 2007-born forward Tye Matthews from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats for the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nicholas Petropoulos.

“He has size, a shot and personality. He will play an important role moving forward,” said Hladun.

The Leafs also acquired the playing rights of 2007-born forward Aidan Ansell from the Chilliwack Jets of the PJHL in return for future considerations.

“He is bringing size and work ethic. He will benefit from a more consistent role and increased ice time,” the Leafs general manager said.

Losing leadership

The Leafs traded their two top scorers in forwards Quinn Ramsay and Cale Nachai to the Kamloops Storm.

Storm general manager Matt Kolle said the Storm added experience, leadership and talent to the team in acquiring the two former Leafs.

“These are two elite 20 year olds,” said Kolle. “We’re looking for leadership, experience, and talent. We’ve told Quinn and Cale to just come in and play their game.

“When you’re in our position in the standings, you have to find ways to better yourself,” Kolle added. “Adding two experienced, capable 20-year-olds gives us another edge as we chase our goal of winning a championship.”

The Kelowna Chiefs acquired the playing rights of the Leafs top defenceman in Jackson MacIntosh in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson, who has yet to report to the team.

“A lot of teams at the deadline are looking for a veteran right-handed defenceman, and Jackson checks a lot of boxes,” said Chiefs’ general manager Ferster. “He’s a 20 year old and has played over 100 games, he’s been through playoffs, and he brings a veteran presence. That was another box we wanted to check.”

Rebels revelling

The Castlegar Rebels bolstered its forward group by adding 2007-born forward Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL in return for future considerations.

The 18-year-old from Prince George had seven points in 20 games for the Lumber Kings and collected five points in two games since his Rebels debut on Jan. 9.

Last season, Davis had 28 points in 45 games with the Kerry Park Islanders of the VIJHL. They also added 2007-born defenceman Nix Andersen from the Kimberley Dynamiters in return for future considerations. Anderson had a goal in 12 games for Kimberley.

Transactions

Nelson Leafs

Jan. 8 - The Merritt Centennials acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Carter Kelly and future considerations.

Jan. 7 - The Nelson Leafs acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Aidan Ansell from the Chilliwack Jets of the PJHL in return for future considerations.

Jan. 5 - The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nicholas Petropoulos from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Tye Matthews.

Jan. 4 - The Kamloops Storm acquire the playing rights of 2005-born forward Quinn Ramsay and 2005-born forward Cale Nachai from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Sean Milford, 2007-born forward Jack Day and 2007-born defenceman Emery Corpe.

Jan. 4 - The Kelowna Chiefs acquire the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Jackson MacIntosh from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson.

Castlegar Rebels

Jan. 10 - The 100 Mile House Wranglers acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Lucas Frame and 2007-born goaltender Hunter Edwards from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations.

Jan. 7 - The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2006-born forward Asher Makway and 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations.

Jan. 5 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nix Andersen from the Kimberley Dynamiters in return for future considerations.

Jan. 3 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL in return for future considerations.

Dec. 15 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in return for the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Josh Hogman.

Dec. 12 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2006-born forward Markus Thompson from the Chase Heat in return for future considerations.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks

No trades to report.

Spokane Braves

No roster additions to report.

Grand Forks Border Bruins

Dave Hnatiuk, head coach-general manager of Grand Forks Border Bruins made a couple of moves to strengthen his roster.

First he added 2006-born forward Luke McFarlane from the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nathan Rizzetto and future considerations. McFarlane had 11 points in 30 games this season and 30 points in 66 career KIJHL games.

His second move was acquiring the playing rights of 2006-born defenceman Gairen Bona from the Merritt Centennials in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Wyatt Cull and 2007-born forward Morgan Page. In 22 games with the Centennials, Bona had 18 points. With the Centennials and Kelowna Chiefs in 57 career games, Bona has 34 points

Beyond the Murdoch …

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats made a series of roster moves aimed at strengthening their lineup.

The Thunder Cats acquired the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nicholas Petropoulos from the Nelson Leafs in exchange for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Tye Matthews. Petropoulos recorded one goal in 18 games with the Leafs.

Creston Valley also added the playing rights of 2006-born forward Asher Makway and 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations.

“He is a veteran presence who brings a lot of experience to our lineup,” said head coach and general manager Geordie Wudrick of Makway. “He’s a big body with a strong frame who can bring a few different elements we’ve been missing throughout our forward group.”

Wudrick was also pleased to welcome Willey back to the organization.

“It’s great to be able to re-acquire Graham,” Wudrick said. “He has good familiarity with our program and our on-ice structures. He brings a strong package of skill, compete and grit, and fits in very well with our team defence.”

The Thunder Cats then acquired 2006-born forward Richard Urvald from the Spokane Braves in exchange for future considerations.

“He’s a bigger body who combines a nice mix of skill and grit,” Wudrick said. “He can play in a number of different spots in the lineup and make plays in all three zones. We’re excited to see Richard in our lineup.”

The final addition saw Creston Valley acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Joshua Douglas from the Osoyoos Coyotes in return for future considerations.

“He’s a very solid young player in our league,” Wudrick said. “He’s coming in with a lot of energy and excitement. He moves well, has good stick and puck skills, and fits in nicely with our current group and our core moving forward.”

- With files from KIJHL's Emanuel Sequeira