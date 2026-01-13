Nelson News

West Kootenay man charged in connection with alleged housesitting theft

Housesitting theft alleged

Photo: KTW file FILE - A video court setup at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A West Kootenay man is facing charges of theft and possession of stolen property, accused of going online to try to sell the belongings of a person for whom he was supposed to be housesitting.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in January of 2020 in Kootenay Bay, about 40 kilometres east of Nelson.

“Essentially, the allegation is that he was housesitting for an acquaintance while he was out of the country, and he sold or attempted to sell approximately $40,000 worth of the homeowner’s belongings on the internet,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Monday during a bail hearing.

James Michael Belcourt, 46, is facing charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was granted bail following Monday’s hearing.

Court heard the charges are dated due to warrants issued in 2021 and 2023 to get Belcourt back into court.

He was released on conditions on Monday requiring he attend court and stay at least 50 metres away from the complainant.

His next appearance in Creston provincial court is set for Feb. 5.