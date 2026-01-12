Nelson News

Rebels get bragging rights in Highway 3 home-and-home weekend series

Leafs tumble in two

Photo: File The Nelson Leafs dropped two games over the weekend to the Castlegar Rebels in a home-and-home series.

The slide continues as the Nelson Leafs dropped two games to their Highway 3 rivals and slipped another two spots in the overall KIJHL standings over the weekend.

The Nelson Leafs played a home-and-home series against the Castlegar Rebels and lost both games, averaging one goal for over the two games, after trading away its top two scorers — team captain Quinn Ramsay and forward Cale Nachai — last week.

Despite trading away five players in the five-day melee Jan. 4-8 — and receiving seven players in return — the much younger Leafs kept the script the same against the Rebels, giving up two power play goals in five tries in Saturday’s 4-1 loss before 715 fans at the Nelson and District Community Complex, scoring none in six power plays of their own.

Leafs' newcomer on defence, Jack Day, set up Ryan Williamson for his eighth goal. Jacob Armstrong stopped 23 of 27 shots for Nelson. The Leafs had six new players in the lineup, with Christian Stephanson still left to report.

The Rebels’ Aidan Hicks popped in the winner on the power-play in the second period. His eighth goal of the season was the first of three straight goals for Castlegar, all by Hicks to record the trick. Rylan Davis added two assists and Joshua Gamble had two assists.

Evan Leggett earned the win stopping 17 of 18 shots in 40 minutes of action. Jac Carli played the third period, seeing four shots.

Nelson Leafs (1) at Castlegar Rebels (5)

Deegan Kyle scored the winner, while Rylan Davis had a goal and three points in his debut for the Rebels in the Friday night tilt at the Castlegar and District Community Complex in front of 350 fans.

Evan Leggett saved 33 of 34 shots, allowing a goal to Sebastien Conne-Correnti (six). Reid Schweitzer stopped 20 of 24 shots.

The Rebels were two-for-six on the power play, scoring an empty net goal, while the Leafs were luckless in four power play tries.

Trade winds blow

After the trade winds blew through Nelson and Castlegar in early January, the Leafs are left with only two 20-year-old players on their roster, trading away three veterans, and receiving seven 18-year-old players in return.

The trade flurry also increased the Okotoks content on the roster, moving from one in rookie Owen Hurst, to now four with the addition of Carter Kelly, Sean Milford and Tye Matthews.

The moves — with the inclusion of Stephanson who has yet to report to the team — bring the make-up of the Leafs to two 20-year-old players (Brad Boyarski, Devon Barclay), five 19-year-olds and 16 18-year-olds.

The Leafs also added some needed size with the moves, with players ranging from five-foot-eleven to six-foot-three.

Over in Rebels’ country, the club executed six transactions since Dec. 12, moving out five players — including two 20-year-olds — and added only three, including Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL. Davis has had five points (one goal) in two games since he made the journey east.

Transactions

Nelson Leafs

Jan. 8 - The Merritt Centennials acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Carter Kelly and future considerations.

- The Merritt Centennials acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Carter Kelly and future considerations. Jan. 7 - The Nelson Leafs acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Aidan Ansell from the Chilliwack Jets of the PJHL in return for future considerations.

- The Nelson Leafs acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Aidan Ansell from the Chilliwack Jets of the PJHL in return for future considerations. Jan. 5 - The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nicholas Petropoulos from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Tye Matthews.

- The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nicholas Petropoulos from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Tye Matthews. Jan. 4 - The Kamloops Storm acquire the playing rights of 2005-born forward Quinn Ramsay and 2005-born forward Cale Nachai from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Sean Milford, 2007-born forward Jack Day and 2007-born defenceman Emery Corpe.

- The Kamloops Storm acquire the playing rights of 2005-born forward Quinn Ramsay and 2005-born forward Cale Nachai from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Sean Milford, 2007-born forward Jack Day and 2007-born defenceman Emery Corpe. Jan. 4 - The Kelowna Chiefs acquire the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Jackson MacIntosh from the Nelson Leafs in return for the playing rights of 2007-born forward Christian Stephanson.

Castlegar Rebels

Jan. 10 - The 100 Mile House Wranglers acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Lucas Frame and 2007-born goaltender Hunter Edwards from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations.

- The 100 Mile House Wranglers acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Lucas Frame and 2007-born goaltender Hunter Edwards from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations. Jan. 7 - The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2006-born forward Asher Makway and 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations.

- The Creston Valley Thunder Cats acquire the playing rights of 2006-born forward Asher Makway and 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Castlegar Rebels in return for future considerations. Jan. 5 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nix Andersen from the Kimberley Dynamiters in return for future considerations.

- The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born defenceman Nix Andersen from the Kimberley Dynamiters in return for future considerations. Jan. 3 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL in return for future considerations.

- The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2007-born forward Rylan Davis from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL in return for future considerations. Dec. 15 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in return for the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Josh Hogman.

- The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Graham Willey from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in return for the playing rights of 2005-born defenceman Josh Hogman. Dec. 12 - The Castlegar Rebels acquire the playing rights of 2006-born forward Markus Thompson from the Chase Heat in return for future considerations.

Around the Murdoch Division …

Saturday

Spokane Braves (2) at Princeton Posse (3) OT

Justice Loewen drove the Posse’s offence with a goal (18) and three points, including setting up both Carson Hebert’s goals - the second being the overtime winner.

Sharky Nowek stopped 25 of 27 shots for Princeton. The Braves opened the scoring short-handed on Thomas Henrickson’s second goal. Quintin Barton, named the KIJHL’s Rookie of the Week, stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (5) at Golden Rockets (1)

Levi Astill won the game with his 20th goal and Eric Kahl made 36 saves, allowing a goal to Cooper Thompson (12). Austin Tellefson led the Border Bruins with three points. Beck Boiteau saved 34 of 39 shots. New Border Bruin Luke McFarlane collected a point in his second game, setting up Jace Koole for the opening goal.

Astill recorded his 200th career point in the Border Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday, Jan.9. Astill now has 202 points (71 goals) in 116 regular season games.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (1) at Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4)

A pair of power-play goals pushed the Thunder Cats to victory as Logan Findlay bulged the twine with his fifth goal standing as the winner.

Brody Rotar helped the Thunder Cats stun the KIJHL’s top team entering tonight with a 42-save performance and Danilo Garcia secured the game with two goals (3), including an empty-netter. Ayden Probe scored for Beaver Valley on the power-play and Preston Shumate saved 38 of 41 shots.

Friday

Grand Forks Border Bruins (5) at Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2)

Jace Koole scored the winner, while Thomas Samborski saved 30 of 32 shots for the win. Austin Tellefson led the Border Bruins with two goals (21). Daniel O’Handley assisted on the Thunder Cats goals, while Brody Rotar stopped 32 of 37 shots.

Spokane Braves (2) at Merritt Centennials (3) OT

Noah Lawless (22) netted the winner as the Centennials came back from down 2-1 to defeat the Braves. Tyler Picha saved 34 of 36 shots against his former team - the Braves. Quintin Barton made 25 saves and Cameron Oien scored his 19th goal for Spokane, equaling his season high from his rookie season.