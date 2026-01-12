Nelson News

Nelson residents could be facing higher than consumer price index tax increase in 2026

Proposed tax increase

Photo: File Nelson city council learned on Friday that property taxes could increase by 7.75 per cent in 2026.

Nelson residents will likely be facing a municipal property tax increase this year much higher than the consumer price index (CPI), according to a city budget discussion on Friday.

City councillors in Nelson received one of the first overall glimpses of the next financial document for the next five years of municipal governance in a special budget meeting on Friday at City Hall.

Last year residential taxes increased 8.1 per cent, explained city chief financial officer Chris Jury, while the 2026 proposed increase is 7.75, equating to an average of $171.

The city’s operating expenses are up 4.71 per cent, while allocation to reserves is up 16.81 per cent. Other fees, charges and grant revenues are also up 4.71 per cent.

“And what needs to fill that gap then is property taxes,” Jury said about the proposed rate. “So property taxes need to increase 7.75 per cent in order to cover those operating expenditures, allocation to reserves, and any shortfall from additional revenues that we earn.”

Jury said the property tax increase would be going down over the next number of years to a “more sustainable level,” but the one per cent capital levy would likely remain.

“So, we're not seeing years here where things are going to go down to a 2.5 per cent tax increase,” he predicted. “I think what we've got from an operating perspective is kind of in that, you know, three per cent to four per cent. You know, if we want to continue investing in our capital assets, that's the one per cent.”