Black Productions announces local auditions for Mean Girls: The Musical

Photo: Emilee Wheeler of Electrify Photography Cast members and crew from 'Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,' May 2025.

Auditions are open Jan. 24-25 for the musical comedy based on the iconic 2004 film that defined a generation as Black Productions prepares for the spring production of Mean Girls: The Musical.

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls: The Musical brings North Shore High to the stage with “infectious pop anthems, sharp humour, and a surprisingly heartfelt look at friendship, identity and power,” said Sydney Black, owner and artistic director of Black Productions.

When homeschooled newcomer Cady Heron enters the social ecosystem of an American high school, she is pulled into the orbit of Regina George and The Plastics, and quickly learns that fitting in can come at a cost.

“What excites us most about Mean Girls is how funny, smart, and unapologetic it is,” said Black. “It looks like bright, candy-coloured chaos on the surface, but underneath it is really about belonging, insecurity, and finding your voice. It is sharp, loud, and full of heart, which makes it exactly the kind of contemporary musical theatre Nelson audiences connect with.”

Auditions will be held Jan. 24-25 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus, Music Building.

Black Productions welcomes performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, body types and experience levels, said Black.

“No previous stage experience is required; however, all roles involve singing,” she said. “Enthusiasm, commitment, and a collaborative spirit are key.”

Mean Girls: The Musical includes mature themes such as bullying, sexuality, coarse language and emotional conflict. Prospective cast members are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the show in advance, Black advised.

Black Productions uses consent-based rehearsal practices and closed-room intimacy direction for sensitive scenes to support performer safety, agency, and trust, she added.

Adults aged 18 and over wishing to book an audition time or learn more can sign up through Black Productions’ Instagram or Facebook pages, or email [email protected].

Mean Girls: The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), with support from Selkirk College and Hall Printing.