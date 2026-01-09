Nelson News

Water-damaged health centre re-opening date not confirmed: IH

Health centre still closed

Photo: File The water-damaged Nelson Community Health Services Centre is still not open and Interior Health won't say when it will re-open.

Drop-in service has been dropped from the scope of the three-month-old Nelson Community Health Services Centre as there is no confirmed date when the facility is expected to open after water damage occurred in late December.

Interior Health released a statement Friday morning stating that the centre remains temporarily closed due to the water damage that happened Dec. 30 afternoon after a pipe burst on the third floor.

“Drop-ins, with the exception of mental health and substance use at the downtown location, are not currently available,” IH stated. “Interior Health does not have a confirmed date for re-opening of the health services centre at this time.”

Services provided at the centre are being reestablished at alternate locations, including unused space at the neighbouring Nelson Fairview Gardens on the Nelson Health Campus, which, although connected to the centre, was not impacted by the flood.

Mental health and substance use services have been moved to the downtown Nelson location at 514 Vernon St.

Services normally provided out of the centre include but are not limited to:

Adult day services;

Mental health and substance use services;

Public health;

Early childhood development;

Home and community care services; and

Environmental public health and licensing.

“Interior Health will continue to contact current clients, including those with scheduled appointments, directly,” an IH statement read. “Individuals who require new appointments or have questions related to any of these services should contact Interior Health.”

Helpful numbers include:

Mental Health and Substance Use Services: 250-505-7248 or 310-MHSU (6478); and

General number at 250-505-7200 and select a specific service using the phone menu.

“Interior Health is requesting that individuals call the general number above to access new services,” the statement read.