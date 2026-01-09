Nelson News

Capitol Theatre to host Nelson launch for 'The King of Sandon'

The King at the Capitol

Photo: Submitted A book that examines the secrets of a Slocan mining magnate will have its Nelson launch at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Greg Nesteroff’s The King of Sandon: Murder, Myth, and the Man Behind B.C.’s Greatest Ghost Town is a biography of John Morgan Harris, the man most responsible for Sandon’s existence.

Harris owned the townsite, power plant, waterworks, hotels, and office buildings — all paid for with the proceeds of his silver mine, the Reco.

Harris was Sandon’s chief benefactor and feudal lord, but the zeal with which he enforced his property and mineral rights earned him no shortage of enemies.

Harris had arrived in the Slocan from Virginia by way of Idaho in 1892, at the forefront of a mining rush that saw hundreds of prospectors invade Sinixt territory in search of fortune. He was luckier than most, and for a few years, he watched with pride as the mining camp grew into a bona fide city.

The bubble burst fast and Sandon was soon a shadow of its former self. But Harris refused to go. Even as others left for greener pastures, he kept up Sandon’s infrastructure, betting that the mines would roar back to life. It didn’t work out that way. Instead came a long decline, punctuated only by a brief, bitter interlude when Sandon became a Japanese-Canadian internment camp.

After Harris’ death, a natural disaster nearly finished the town. Yet with Sandon on the brink of ruin, a new generation arrived who thought what remained was worth saving.

The book has been 20 years in the making. At the launch, Nesteroff will present a slideshow explaining how he travelled to Harris’ birthplace in Virginia, and to Wallace, Idaho, to discover things about his past that were long hidden.

“Sandon has fascinated me since was a kid,” Nesteroff said. “It was such a strange place for a town, and it was only years later that I came to appreciate how it was Johnny Harris’ monument to himself.”

The event is presented jointly by the Capitol Theatre and the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery.