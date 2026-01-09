Nelson News

Nelson Library to host a new to Nelson potluck celebrating new connections

New to Nelson potluck

Photo: Submitted Chef Ciraj Premanantham poses outside Kootenay Tamil Kitchen with his team.

The Nelson Public Library, in partnership with Kootenay Tamil Kitchen, is inviting community members of all ages and backgrounds to gather for a vibrant community meal celebrating connection, culture, and good food.

Whether you’re new to Nelson or have called it home for decades, this event (Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m.) offers a warm and welcoming space to meet neighbours, share a favourite dish and enjoy an evening of conversation away from screens.

Participants are encouraged to bring a plate, cutlery and a potluck dish to contribute, if feasible. No registration is required, and everyone is welcome.

This gathering is part of the Nelson Public Library’s Digital Detox, returning for 2026 with a renewed focus on helping residents unplug, slow down and reconnect with the world around them.

This potluck is one of several events designed for the new year, with more on the way in coming months.