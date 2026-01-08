Nelson News

Increases approved for water, wastewater and resource recovery city utilities

Utility rate increase passed

Photo: File Nelson city council approved raising water, wastewater and resource recovery rates for 2026.

Increases to water, wastewater and resource recovery utilities moved from the realm of proposal into the reality of bylaw for Nelsonites.

At its Jan. 6 regular council meeting, Nelson city council voted in favour of pulling an extra $100 per year out of the wallets of its taxpayers to cover the increasing utility costs of municipal water, wastewater and resource recovery.

In a special budget meeting in November, city staff tossed a pre-budget pitch of rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $175 — a $38 increase to water rates and a $45 increase for wastewater utility rates.

Those increases changed slightly after the bylaw passed — with $34.20 for water and $40.50 for wastewater — with the latter increase used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment.

Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases work out to $8.31 per month — after the discount — or an annual increase of $99.70 per year.

According to a city staff report, the utility rate increases are needed to address “increasing operational expenses, to deliver critical capital replacement projects and to support the aspirations identified in Nelson Next by protecting water, reducing waste and lowering emissions.”

In a budget meeting late last year, it was revealed that the both operations and capital replacement needed a budget increase, given the significant generational asset renewals scheduled for the next 10 years.

City capital projects include the Five Mile pipeline replacement project as well as the wastewater force main, the treated water storage project and treatment plant upgrades.

The utility rate increases took effect Jan. 1, and will be included in the utility rate invoices that will be sent to residents in February 2026.