Solo painting exhibition begins 2026 program at Oxygen
New show, new season
Oxygen Art Centre will begin its 2026 program with a solo exhibition by Toronto-based artist Phuong Nguyen entitled “porcelain like flesh and skin, flesh and skin like porcelain,” on view from Jan. 14 to March 14.
- The exhibition opens with a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 6-7 p.m. The artist will be in attendance.
The artist’s fourth solo exhibition, Nguyen presents a series of new oil paintings with ornate wood-carved and ceramic frames and woven adornments.
The exhibition title, “porcelain like flesh and skin, flesh and skin like porcelain,” refers to the “undead” or a living yet dead person alongside stereotypes associated with feminine beauty.
The artist is interested in troubling these stereotypes through material juxtaposition grounded by art historical references, specifically the Chinoiserie — the European interpretation and mimic of East Asian art and culture, predominantly in the 18th Century, according to an Oxygen press release.
Born and raised in Tkaronto (Toronto), Nguyen is a Tkaronto-based visual artist working in representational oil painting and experimental weaving.
Oxygen Art Centre is located at 3-320 Vernon Street along the alleyway behind Baker Street.
- More information about how to access the facility can be found on Oxygen’s website or by contacting [email protected].
More Nelson News
- Utility rate increase passedNelson - 2:50 pm
- Throwing cash at mortgagesBusiness - 2:30 pm
- Court delay on senior attackEdgewood - 2:21 pm
- 'Didn't happen overnight'Kelowna - 2:19 pm
- High school kids sent homeClearwater - 2:16 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Adia West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library