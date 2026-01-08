Nelson News

Solo painting exhibition begins 2026 program at Oxygen

Photo: Submitted Phuong Nguyen's show, 'porcelain like flesh and skin, flesh and skin like porcelain,' opens Jan. 14 at Oxygen Art Centre.

Oxygen Art Centre will begin its 2026 program with a solo exhibition by Toronto-based artist Phuong Nguyen entitled “porcelain like flesh and skin, flesh and skin like porcelain,” on view from Jan. 14 to March 14.

The exhibition opens with a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 6-7 p.m. The artist will be in attendance.

The artist’s fourth solo exhibition, Nguyen presents a series of new oil paintings with ornate wood-carved and ceramic frames and woven adornments.

The exhibition title, “porcelain like flesh and skin, flesh and skin like porcelain,” refers to the “undead” or a living yet dead person alongside stereotypes associated with feminine beauty.

The artist is interested in troubling these stereotypes through material juxtaposition grounded by art historical references, specifically the Chinoiserie — the European interpretation and mimic of East Asian art and culture, predominantly in the 18th Century, according to an Oxygen press release.

Born and raised in Tkaronto (Toronto), Nguyen is a Tkaronto-based visual artist working in representational oil painting and experimental weaving.

Oxygen Art Centre is located at 3-320 Vernon Street along the alleyway behind Baker Street.

More information about how to access the facility can be found on Oxygen’s website or by contacting [email protected].