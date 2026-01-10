Nelson News

Multicultural afternoon planned at Taghum Hall

Afternoon of culture

Photo: Submitted The band Quilombera Afro-Colombian Ensemble — with members from Argentina, Colombia, Hungary, Mexico, and Ukraine — will be playing Sunday, Jan. 18 at Taghum Hall s part of Sharing Art Opens Hearts.

Sharing Art Opens Hearts is a multicultural event that aims to live up to its name.

This event, which takes place on Sunday, Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m at Taghum Hall, brings together people with origins in 10 different countries to share music, dance, and storytelling with one another and the greater community.

Rumi Lee is a member of the event’s organizing committee. Originally from South Korea, she took part in a similar event in 2024 by sharing Korean calligraphy. Rumi was among the first to reach out to take part in the January event, this time with a dance performance to a popular K-pop tune.

“It was a pleasure being part of the event last time, and I truly believe in the importance of bringing together diverse creative voices within our community,” she said. “I’m happy to be involved and contribute however I can.”

Folks who attend the event will meet neighbours from China, Haiti, Japan, Korea, and Nigeria who will share stories, including folktales and family stories, and music and dance from traditional to contemporary.

A few examples include the duo “Caribbean Queen” (Rosena and Amaika), dancing to a combination of Afrobeat and Haitian music, and a traditional Chinese Lion Dance with Zen and friends. Sachiko and Yukako, from Japan, will offer a summer Kimono dressing demonstration and a game called the “chopstick challenge” at one of several cultural sharing tables that will include articles and information from varying cultures.

The band Quilombera Afro-Colombian Ensemble — with members from Argentina, Colombia, Hungary, Mexico, and Ukraine — will wrap up this colourful afternoon with their infectious rhythms.

“This event fits so well for Taghum Hall, which aims to build community through its programming,” said co-coordinator Anne DeGrace. “I think everyone will come away with a new appreciation for one another.”

The multicultural sharing afternoon is a free event, although donations to help cover expenses are welcome.