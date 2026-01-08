Nelson News

Council scrambles crosswalk talk and defers discussion to Baker Street redesign

Crosswalk crossed off list

Photo: City of Nelson agenda screenshot Typical scramble corner configuration (courtesy City of Vancouver).

The only scramble in downtown Nelson will be in the eggs served in Baker Street café’s as city council dismissed the notion of pursuing the implementation of pedestrian scramble crosswalks at some downtown intersections.

At least for the time being.

During their first regular meeting of 2026 on Tuesday night, the resolution that city council direct staff to investigate a scramble (crosswalk) at Josephine Street and Baker Street, and at Ward Street and Baker Street was brought forward from an earlier meeting.

However, city staff advised council not move forward with scramble crosswalks at the time and instead consider the potential for scramble crosswalks as part of the Baker Street “streetscaping” project.

“I mean, it's in the original; if you go back to the original Baker Street redesign, the concept of that, I think I mentioned this last time we debated this, putting in a scramble is a concept in how we make the street more exciting,” said Coun. Rik Logtenberg, who first brought the idea forward. “So I don't think that would be lost.”

One of the major hurdles to implementing the scramble crosswalk proved to be cost after a review of similar projects in other B.C. and Alberta municipalities was completed.

“Additional study is required to determine infrastructure upgrades required, but currently staff estimate the cost to be in the range of $250,000 to $500,000 per intersection,” noted a city staff report to council,

Scrambling for answers

A scramble crosswalk, also known as a “pedestrian scramble crosswalk,” “Barnes dance crosswalk” or “exclusive pedestrian phase,” is a type of traffic signal movement that stops motor vehicle traffic in all directions allowing pedestrians to cross an intersection in every direction at the same time, including diagonally.

There are two types of pedestrian scramble:

type one only allows pedestrians to cross during the scramble phase (no vehicle movements, including right-turns on red); and

type two which also allows pedestrians to cross when vehicles are turning right on red.

Allowing the pedestrian crossing when vehicles are moving reduces turning vehicle capacity and introduces potential conflicts if the turn is permitted. As a result, type one is the most common configuration.