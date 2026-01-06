Nelson News

Information sought in ‘extensive’ case of vandalism of YRB equipment

Police petition for info

Photo: Nelson RCMP RCMP say the extent of the damage is significant and is expected to result in substantial repair costs and operational impacts.

Police are asking the public for any information in connection with a vandalism case of heavy duty road construction equipment that occurred over the New Year’s holiday.

Nelson RCMP are investigating a report involving extensive damage to Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) equipment at a gravel pit near the intersection of Goose Road and Towers Road in Krestova, at the southern end of the Slocan Valley.

Police believe the damage occurred sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, said RCMP Cpl. Dirk Pitt, detachment commander of the Nelson RCMP.

“The extent of the damage is significant and is expected to result in substantial repair costs and operational impacts,” he said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during this time, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.