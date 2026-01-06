Heavy snowfall warning issued for Kootenay Pass for next 24 hours
Snowfall warning on K. Pass
Snowfall up to 25 centimetres is expected on the Kootenay Pass over the next 24 hours, according to an Environment Canada yellow warning issued Monday night.
Highway 3’s Kootenay Pass was just under a yellow warning with up to 20 cm expected to fall, but only 4.8 cm of precipitation were recorded.
The latest snowfall warning contains 15 to 25 cm of snow on the pass, from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.
“A frontal system moving into Interior B.C. will bring heavy snow on Tuesday. Snow will ease Wednesday morning as the system passes,” Environment Canada (EC) said in the statement.
Travel will likely be challenging, the EC online warning read, with visibility likely to be reduced at times.
“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the yellow warning explained.
- Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.
More Nelson News
- Snowfall warning on K. PassKootenay Pass - 4:00 am
- Startled by woman in homeVernon - 4:00 am
- Fairytale twists on stagePenticton - 4:00 am
- Trial date set for gun chargesVernon - 4:00 am
- Home values stable in cityKamloops - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Willow West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library