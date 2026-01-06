Nelson News

Heavy snowfall warning issued for Kootenay Pass for next 24 hours

Photo: Environment Canada The Kootenay Pass is under a yellow warning for snowfall up to 25 centimetres over the next 24 hours.

Snowfall up to 25 centimetres is expected on the Kootenay Pass over the next 24 hours, according to an Environment Canada yellow warning issued Monday night.

Highway 3’s Kootenay Pass was just under a yellow warning with up to 20 cm expected to fall, but only 4.8 cm of precipitation were recorded.

The latest snowfall warning contains 15 to 25 cm of snow on the pass, from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

“A frontal system moving into Interior B.C. will bring heavy snow on Tuesday. Snow will ease Wednesday morning as the system passes,” Environment Canada (EC) said in the statement.

Travel will likely be challenging, the EC online warning read, with visibility likely to be reduced at times.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the yellow warning explained.